    Bengaluru: Karnataka HM orders probe after video of jail inmate enjoying special treatment emerges

    In a viral video, a history-sheeter on bail is shown talking with another prisoner about how they may gain access to special amenities at the prison if specific jail officials are bribed.

    Bengaluru Karnataka HM orders probe after video of jail inmate enjoying special treatment emerges gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 7:03 PM IST
    Following claims of illicit activities and preferential treatment for VIPs in Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra requested a full investigation report from authorities at Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

    In a viral video, a history-sheeter on bail is shown talking with another prisoner about how they may gain access to special amenities at the prison if specific jail officials are bribed. According to a jail source, he has no clue how or why this film appeared because the particular day and time when it was shot has not been determined. JCB Narayana Swamy, a prisoner in Bengaluru Central Prison, is apparently receiving preferential treatment from jail officials. In a viral video, Narayana Swamy is seen imprisoned in a cell equipped with a sofa and a television. Narayana Swamy was reportedly given special meals, mobile phones, and other perks by the police.

    The Home Minister stated that he had requested a full investigation report from jail department personnel regarding the alleged illicit activity inside the central prisons. He has also directed that harsh punishment be taken against individuals suspected of misbehaving inside the jail. Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that he would get a report on the ground realities in the jail, examine the problem with the DG (Prisons), and direct stern action.

    In 2017, IPS officer D Roopa claimed that then-AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was given preferential treatment within the Parappana Agrahara jail. She further claimed that the then-DGP Prisons and IPS officer HN Sathyanarayana Rao had accepted payments in order to grant preferential treatment to Sasikala when she was imprisoned following her conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2022, 7:03 PM IST
