Bengal horror continues: Outrage over mutilated, half-naked body of woman found in Malda (WATCH)

In a deeply disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through West Bengal's Malda district, the lifeless body of a 25-year-old woman was discovered in a naked state in an agricultural land in the Hamidpur village panchayat area of Mothabari police station. The family, gripped by grief and horror, suspects rape and murder, further intensifying the tragedy.

The gruesome discovery was made by locals who found the mutilated, half-naked body lying in a cornfield. The incident has triggered panic among the community, and the immediate response of the Mothabari police station was crucial in initiating a swift investigation. The woman's body, revealing signs of violence, was swiftly sent for a post-mortem examination.

The family members of the deceased woman are devastated and suspect foul play. Biswajit Mondal, the brother of the deceased, expressed the family's anguish, stating, "My sister was raped and murdered. We found her in the jungle nearby in the morning. There were no clothes on her body, several strangulation marks were also there. We don’t know if she had enmity or relationship with anyone."

The sister-in-law of the deceased echoed similar suspicions, highlighting the horrific nature of the incident. "We suspect that she was kidnapped, raped, and murdered. She had no enmity or affairs with anyone," she said, underlining the perplexing and tragic circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

In response to the family's distressing claims, the Mothabari police station promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A thorough investigation has been initiated to uncover the truth behind this heinous crime.

The shocking incident in Malda comes even as several women from Sandeshkhali have alleged that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his group forcefully seized large portions of land and subjected them to "sexual harassment." They have urged for Sheikh's prompt arrest. Sheikh has been on the run since January 5, following an incident where a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his home, linked to an alleged ration scam. His associate, Sibhu Hazra, is also evading law enforcement.

Outrage over Malda horror

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to X to slam the Mamata Banerjee government, claiming that it has become 'hell for women'. "West Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee, has become hell for women. Not a day goes when a woman is not raped and murdered. The brutality of the crime is often so spine chilling that one can’t sleep for days. But nothing affects Mamata Banerjee, as long as she keeps getting the votes."

"No criminal is ever prosecuted because they are almost always affiliated to the ruling TMC. Last night, another young woman was possibly raped and murdered in Mothabari, Malda. Her naked mutilated body was found in a corn field of Sripur village. Bengal is witnessing anarchy, where the Chief Minister, and her criminal police force, have not only failed to provide any sense of security to women, but are also actively working to deny justice to the victims. Mamata Banerjee is a curse for the women of West Bengal," he added.

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X, formerly Twitter, to slam the TMC government in Bengal in the wake of these horrifying incidents. "After Sandeshkhali now Malda Mutilated half naked body of a woman now found Talibani state of affairs thanks to TMC!" he wrote on X.

Rakesh Singh, ex-state committee member of BJP in West Bengal, stated, "As TMC leaders' sexual assault cases in Sandeshkhali rock the nation, a woman's mutilated body in Malda's Maize fields adds to the horror. Locals cry assault and murder. Mamata Banerjee chooses silence amidst escalating atrocities against women. WB Police, will you dare to dismiss this too as fake, or will you finally wake up and act?"

Another user on X noted, "As Sheikh Sahjahan and other TMC leaders' sexual assault cases in Sandeshkhali, WB rock the nation, a woman's mutilated body in Malda's maize fields adds to the horror. Locals cry assault and murder. Mamata Banerjee chooses silence amidst escalating atrocities against women. Sagarika Ghose, Mohua Moitra where is your conscience?"

"Bengal Horror continues... A semi naked and mutilated body of a woman found in a corn field of Sripur Village in Malda West Bengal. TMC is working hard to whitewash Sandeshkhali. They will whitewash this too. President rule is last option for Bengal," wrote a third irked user.

'Widespread fear, systematic abuse by police, TMC'

In its fact-finding report from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has documented troubling accounts from women detailing pervasive fear and organized mistreatment by both police personnel and Trinamool Congress (TMC) members.

According to a statement released by the NCW, victims have narrated incidents of physical and sexual assault committed by both law enforcement officers and individuals associated with the TMC.

"Women who dared to speak out against such atrocities faced immediate retaliation, including property confiscation, arbitrary arrests of male family members and further acts of brutality," it said.

The NCW stated that their team's findings uncovered a troubling trend of neglect and collaboration on the part of the Bengal government and law enforcement agencies.

Delina Khongdup, a member of the NCW, voiced 'profound dismay' over the attitude exhibited by local police authorities during their visit to Sandeshkhali.

According to the NCW, the Director General of Police (DGP) purportedly declined to cooperate with the NCW team, and the Superintendent of Police (SP) failed to offer any form of escort or support to them.

"Disturbing testimonies gathered from women in the village painted a harrowing picture of widespread fear and systematic abuse. Victims recounted instances of physical and sexual violence perpetrated by both police officers and members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)," it said.

The women of Sandeshkali, in a joint statement signed as 'Sandeshkali Gramvasi', outlined a series of atrocities they have faced, including harassment, torture, and blatant disregard for their dignity and rights, as reported by the NCW.

The severity of the situation was highlighted by a disturbing incident where an NCW committee member recorded a woman's testimony, only to witness the recording being deleted as the victim pleaded for her safety.

"Such brazen acts of intimidation and censorship demand urgent intervention," the NCW said.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma is scheduled to visit Sandeshkhali in the upcoming days to engage with both the police and the victims, aiming to secure the lives and freedoms of women in West Bengal.

A senior officer in West Bengal announced the formation of a 10-member team led by a DIG-ranked female officer to probe the incidents of violence in the area. Assuring complete safety, the officer encouraged women to come forward and file complaints with the police if needed.