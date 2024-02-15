Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Trinamool leader was BJP's target': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blames RSS for Sandeshkhali unrest

    The statement followed a walkout by BJP MLAs from the assembly, demanding the Chief Minister's response on the Sandeshkhali situation, marked by protests over alleged atrocities by ruling Trinamool leaders. Despite the BJP's demands in the assembly, Banerjee was not present at the time.

    Trinamool leader was BJP's target': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blames RSS for Sandeshkhali unrest AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    Accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of being behind the Sandeshkhali unrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed strict action against those responsible. Addressing the state Assembly, she emphasized that her government is thoroughly investigating the situation and asserted that individuals involved in any wrongdoing would face consequences.

    The Chief Minister also pointed out that the target of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a Trinamool leader in the region.

    'A gesture I will always cherish': UAE Vice President presents PM Modi with book and heartfelt message

    "We have deployed the state women's commission, and a dedicated police team has been formed for Sandeshkhali," CM Banerjee said, assuring strict actions against those found guilty in the ongoing unrest.

    The statement followed a walkout by BJP MLAs from the assembly, demanding the Chief Minister's response on the Sandeshkhali situation, marked by protests over alleged atrocities by ruling Trinamool leaders. Despite the BJP's demands in the assembly, Banerjee was not present at the time.

    Earlier, six BJP MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were suspended for protesting the Sandeshkhali issue. Ongoing protests in Sandeshkhali, now in their seventh day, involve women demanding the arrest of Shajahan Sheikh and his associates, accused of land capture and sexual harassment. Shajahan Sheikh has been on the run since January 5, following an attack on ED officers during a raid on his residence related to an alleged ration scam.

    Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on February 16; What's open, what's closed?

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Another setback for INDIA Bloc Farooq Abdullah's party to contest polls alone in J&K gcw

    Another setback for INDIA Bloc: Farooq Abdullah's party to contest polls alone in J&K

    A gesture I will always cherish UAE Vice President presents PM Modi with book and heartfelt message AJR

    'A gesture I will always cherish': UAE Vice President presents PM Modi with book and heartfelt message

    Blinkit witnesses record handcuff searches on Valentine's Day; ignites hilarious responses from netizens snt

    Blinkit witnesses record handcuff searches on Valentine's Day; ignites hilarious responses from netizens

    Farmers call for Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16; What's open, what's closed? AJR

    Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on February 16; What's open, what's closed?

    CAG slams Kerala govt, says borrowing through KIIFB has increased state's liability anr

    CAG slams Kerala govt, says borrowing through KIIFB has increased state's liability

    Recent Stories

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam first day box-office collection report out; Check rkn

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam first day box-office collection report out; Check

    Another setback for INDIA Bloc Farooq Abdullah's party to contest polls alone in J&K gcw

    Another setback for INDIA Bloc: Farooq Abdullah's party to contest polls alone in J&K

    Beagle to Boxer-7 most naughtiest dog breeds RBA

    Beagle to Boxer-7 most naughtiest dog breeds

    cricket 'Nakhre Nahi Chalenge': Jay Shah's stern directive to contracted players amid Ishan Kishan controversy osf

    'Nakhre Nahi Chalenge': Jay Shah's stern directive to contracted players amid Ishan Kishan controversy

    Mint to Lavender 6 plants to keep lizards out of your home gcw eai

    Mint to Lavender: 6 plants to keep lizards out of your home

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon