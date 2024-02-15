Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'No allegations of rape received...' West Bengal police counters 'misinformation' on Sandeshkhali incident

    West Bengal Police refuted allegations of rape and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali, stating that no formal complaints had been received after inquiries by various investigative teams. The police emphasized that no evidence supported the claims and denounced the spread of misinformation.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 9:16 AM IST

    West Bengal Police has addressed allegations of rape and sexual assault by women in Sandeshkhali, asserting that no formal complaints had been lodged following inquiries by various investigative teams. Denouncing what they labelled as "misinformation" surrounding the events in Sandeshkhali, the police provided reassurances regarding the ongoing investigations. Prompted by serious accusations of sexual exploitation by leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Sandeshkhali, special investigative teams were mobilized to conduct thorough inquiries.

     

     

    In a statement released on X platform, the police reiterated, "No allegations of rape of women have been received during the enquiries conducted by the State Women’s Commission, an all-women 10-member fact-finding team led by DIG CID, and also the district police."

    Furthermore, the police emphasized that representatives from the National Women’s Commission, following a recent visit to Sandeshkhali, corroborated these findings, confirming the absence of any complaints of rape during their inquiry. They assured the public that all allegations and complaints would be diligently investigated, with appropriate legal action to ensue.

    Despite the police's assertions, protests persisted in Sandeshkhali on Wednesday, with a significant presence of women demonstrators demanding the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his alleged associates.

    Accusations against Shahjahan and his group include allegations of forcibly seizing land and sexually harassing women. Shahjahan has been evading arrest since last month, following an incident where a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam.

    Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a six-member committee comprising Union ministers and MPs to visit Sandeshkhali and gather information about the alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women. Union minister Annapurna Devi has been appointed as the convenor of the committee, tasked with assessing the situation, speaking to the victims, and submitting a report to BJP Party president JP Nadda. Nadda, acknowledging the severity of the alleged incidents, described them as "heart-wrenching." Additionally, Bose, who visited the restive area and engaged with protestors on Monday, advocated for the formation of a Special Task Force or Special Investigation Team to probe into the allegations.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 9:16 AM IST
