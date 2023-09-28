Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Beginning of ISRO': Chairman Somanath seeks blessings at Somnath temple; envisions more milestones (WATCH)

    Somanath expressed his gratitude for the successful soft landing on the moon, referring to it as a dream come true with the blessings of Lord Somnath. He emphasized the importance of divine blessings and strength for ISRO's upcoming missions.

    Beginning of ISRO Chairman Somanath seeks blessings at Somnath temple; envisions more milestones (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 6:17 PM IST

    Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath on Thursday (September 28) visited the renowned Somnath temple in Gujarat to seek blessings for future ISRO missions. During his visit, he performed the 'Someshwar Maha Puja' and participated in a 'yajna,' as confirmed by a temple official.

    Somanath expressed his gratitude for the successful soft landing on the moon, referring to it as a dream come true with the blessings of Lord Somnath. He emphasized the importance of divine blessings and strength for ISRO's upcoming missions.

    He said, "We need strength to do our work. Landing on the moon was one of the tasks. There are many other missions in front of us for which we need strength. That's why I have come here to take God's blessings."

    During his temple visit, the ISRO chief performed the 'Someshwar Maha Puja,' further highlighting the significance of seeking divine intervention for the organization's future endeavors.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 6:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wont find anything CM Arvind Kejriwal dismisses CBI probe into official residence AJR

    'Won't find anything': CM Arvind Kejriwal dismisses CBI probe into official residence

    WATCH Hyderabad cops' dance alongside devotees during Ganesh Visarjan goes viral snt

    WATCH: Hyderabad cops' dance alongside devotees during Ganesh Visarjan goes viral

    'Kerala model' of religious brotherhood: Temple officials give warm reception to Nabi Dinam rally - WATCH anr

    'Kerala model' of religious brotherhood: Temple officials give warm reception to Nabi Dinam rally - WATCH

    Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang; check details AJR

    Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang; check details

    Lancet study reveals disturbingly high cancer death rates in Indian women; check details vkp

    Lancet study reveals disturbingly high cancer death rates in Indian women; check details

    Recent Stories

    Wont find anything CM Arvind Kejriwal dismisses CBI probe into official residence AJR

    'Won't find anything': CM Arvind Kejriwal dismisses CBI probe into official residence

    Kim Kardashian BOLD-SEXY photos: Model shows off hourglass figure in selected bikinis RKK

    Kim Kardashian BOLD-SEXY photos: Model shows off hourglass figure in selected bikinis

    cricket Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's legal ordeal ends with 'not guilty' verdict in Sydney osf

    Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's legal ordeal ends with 'not guilty' verdict in Sydney

    Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore passes away; Harry Potter star mourned by co-stars ATG

    Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore passes away; Harry Potter star mourned by co-stars

    Pakistan releases preliminary report on constituency delimitation ahead of elections AVV

    Pakistan releases preliminary report on constituency delimitation ahead of elections

    Recent Videos

    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon