Baramulla encounter: Dramatic video shows one of the three terrorists gunned down amid escape attempt (WATCH)

In a significant operation that unfolded over the weekend, security forces neutralized three terrorists in the Baramulla district, with one incident purportedly captured on camera.

In a significant operation that unfolded over the weekend, security forces neutralized three terrorists in the Baramulla district, with one incident purportedly captured on camera. The supposed dramatic footage of the encounter has surfaced on social media platforms, showing one terrorist attempting to escape only to be gunned down by security personnel.

The purported video, which spans just 41 seconds, depicts the final moments of a terrorist's life as he emerges from a building firing an assault rifle. The terrorist is seen trying to escape the cordoned area by running out of the building while exchanging fire. As he attempts to sprint towards the trees for cover, security forces unleash a relentless volley of gunfire, piercing the air with shots that riddled the walls and the ground around him. The purported video captures the terrorist collapsing after being hit. Although he struggles to stand and continues toward the trees, he is fatally shot by the security forces. A thick cloud of dust rises as bullets slam into the concrete walls and the surrounding area.

Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video

The operation, which began on Friday night in the Chak Tapper Kreeri area of Baramulla, culminated in the elimination of three terrorists by the joint team of the Army’s 29 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces. The operation has been hailed as a significant success, particularly as it coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in Doda, Jammu.

According to Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth, the Commander of the Army’s 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, this operation represents a crucial disruption of "Pakistan's nefarious designs" ahead of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. Speaking at a press briefing, Brigadier Kannoth revealed that security forces had been tracking the movements of unidentified terrorists in the area for some time.

“For some time, we have been receiving inputs about the movement of unidentified terrorists in the general area of Kreeri. On 13th September, we received a specific intelligence input about the movement of some unidentified terrorist in Chak-e-Tapper,” the officer said following the operation.

"When our parties and columns were in the process of establishing a cordon, (the) terrorists hiding in a disused building opened a heavy volume of fire,” he said. “The militants continued to open a heavy volume of fire throughout the night.”

The gun battle ended with the neutralization of three militants, though their identities have not yet been confirmed. Brigadier Kannoth emphasized that the operation was conducted with precision, and a substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site.

According to Brigadier Kanooth, the operation “assumes significance” as the Jammu and Kashmir is bracing for the assembly polls that start on September 18.

The Baramulla encounter has once again brought the issue of cross-border terrorism into focus. Indian officials have repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring and aiding terrorist groups that target Jammu and Kashmir. With the assembly elections drawing near, security agencies are on high alert to prevent any potential disruption by terrorist factions.

Latest Videos