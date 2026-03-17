A viral video from Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai shows a woman hitting a man over inappropriate touching while filming a reel. Another clip shows her touching a passenger without consent, sparking debate online. Mumbai Police referred the case to GRP, but no complaint has been filed yet.

A viral video from Bandra Railway Station in Maharashtra's Mumbai has sparked a strong debate online about consent and behaviour in public places. The video shows a woman allegedly hitting a man after accusing him of touching her inappropriately while she was filming a social media reel. Another clip shows the same woman inside a local train. In this video, she appears to be touching a male passenger without his consent while recording.

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The two videos have left many people angry. In the first clip, the woman is seen confronting and hitting a man who appears to be on a phone call. She appears to accuse him of misconduct. However, in the second clip, she seems to act in a similar way by touching another man without permission. These contrasting visuals have led to divided reactions online. Many users questioned whether both incidents should be investigated equally and fairly.

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Police response and current status

Mumbai Police acknowledged the incident after being tagged in multiple posts.

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In a reply to one of the viral X posts, the police clarified that the matter falls under the Government Railway Police (GRP) as it happened on railway property. Officials reportedly confirmed that, so far, no formal complaint has been filed in connection with the incident. Despite this, many social media users have demanded immediate action.

Strong reactions flood social media

The videos were widely shared online by an organisation that also tagged authorities while asking for strict action. Many users criticised what they called 'vulgarity in the name of content creation'. Others demanded legal action against the woman, saying that harassment should not be ignored regardless of gender.

Some users also raised concerns about a 'double standard', arguing that if the roles were reversed, the reaction would have been faster and stricter.

There were also calls for a fair investigation to understand the full context of both clips before taking action.

Debate over consent and accountability

The incident has once again brought attention to the issue of consent in public spaces. Experts and users alike say that touching someone without permission is unacceptable, no matter who does it.

The case also highlights the growing trend of filming reels in crowded public places, which can sometimes disturb others or cross personal boundaries.

The videos have raised wider concerns about responsible behaviour while creating social media content. Many people said public places like railway stations and trains should not be used for such activities if they disturb others.

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