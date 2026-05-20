Piyush Goyal slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on PM Modi gifting 'Melody' toffees to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. The Union Minister questioned why Gandhi hates 'Made in India' products and cannot tolerate India's rising global stature.

Goyal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Melody' Gift Remarks

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, questioning why the Congress leader "hates India and everything made in India so much" following his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting the iconic Indian 'Melody' toffees to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

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Taking to social media platform X, Goyal accused the Congress party of finding fault in every national achievement and being unable to tolerate the country's rising global stature. "Why does Rahul Gandhi hate India and everything made in India so much? India has today become the world's Trusted Destination through Made in India, and Local Goes Global, but the Congress sees a problem in every Indian achievement," the Union Minister wrote.

Goyal further stated that the global respect and investment India is currently receiving under PM Modi's leadership is something the Leader of Opposition "cannot tolerate." "The global respect, investment, and trust that the country waited decades for, the same India is now earning under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji, and that is what Rahul Gandhi cannot tolerate," Goyal added.

The 'Melody Moment' Between Modi and Meloni

Goyal's tweet comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the 'Melody moment' to life, gifting his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, a set of 'Melody' toffees. Melodi is a term on social media used to highlight the good friendship between PM Modi and Meloni. Italian PM Meloni shared a post on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend.

PM Modi met Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit. They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects

In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, " Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship.

Giorgia Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour. (ANI)