A woman walking with her six-month-old child in Chandigarh, was attacked by bike-borne chain snatchers in broad daylight. CCTV footage showed the robbers pushing her to the ground before fleeing with a gold chain worth around Rs 3 lakh. The viral video sparked strong reactions online, with many demanding stricter policing and better security.

A shocking chain-snatching incident in New Chandigarh has triggered fear among residents after two bike-borne robbers targeted a woman who was walking with her six-month-old child outside her home in Eco City-1. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the video is now widely circulating on social media. Many people online expressed anger and concern over public safety after watching the footage.

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According to local residents, the woman was taking her baby out for a walk while pushing a stroller when two men on a motorcycle suddenly approached her in broad daylight.

Within seconds, the robbers snatched her gold chain and fled from the spot.

CCTV shows woman pushed to the ground

The CCTV footage shows the woman walking calmly near her house before the two men ride close to her on a bike.

As one of the snatchers grabs the chain, the woman screams loudly and tries to resist. During the struggle, the robbers push her to the ground before escaping. The woman’s six-month-old child was in the stroller during the incident.

Reports said the stolen chain had a diamond locket and was worth nearly Rs 3 lakh, according to a report by Amar Ujala. The incident has shocked many residents because it happened in daylight inside a residential locality.

Residents raise safety concerns

The robbery has increased concerns over rising theft and robbery cases in New Chandigarh.

Residents of Eco City-1 said they are now worried about safety in the area, especially for women, children and elderly people who often walk outside during the day.

Virendra Kumar, president of the Eco City-1 Residential Welfare Association, urged authorities to increase police patrolling in the locality.

Residents are also demanding stricter action against criminals and better security arrangements to prevent similar incidents in future.

Many people said the robbers appeared fearless and carried out the crime very quickly before escaping.

Social media reacts strongly to viral CCTV footage

The CCTV clip quickly spread online and led to strong reactions from social media users. Many users said the incident was frightening because the woman was with a small child during the attack.

One user wrote: “I was worried, they would kidnap the kid. Thank god, they didn't.”

The user also demanded punishment for the robbers for chain snatching and for pushing the woman during the robbery.

Another user, wrote: “Another CCTV-captured crime has shocked New Chandigarh.”

Several people questioned the law-and-order situation and demanded better policing. A user named commented: “Developing India??? Where is the security and safety.”

Another social media user sarcastically wrote: “Public safety ? What is that ?” Some users linked the incident to the rising price of gold.

One comment read: “With gold rates going above 150K EVEN WEARING GOLD RING IS INVITATION FOR ROBBERY.”

Others demanded tougher punishment for such crimes.

User Adesh Thakur wrote: “Very shocking. Strict action want.”

Another user suggested stronger action against jewellers buying stolen gold and said licences should be cancelled if stolen jewellery is purchased knowingly.

Demands for stronger policing

Several social media users demanded increased police patrolling and stricter road checks.

One user wrote that such crimes were becoming common and urged traffic police to focus not only on challans but also on improving road security and vehicle monitoring.

Some comments also criticised the administration and raised concerns about organised snatching gangs operating in cities.

Residents said the viral video should act as a warning for authorities to improve public safety measures before more serious crimes take place.

Fear grows after daylight robbery

The New Chandigarh chain-snatching case has once again highlighted concerns over crimes targeting women in public spaces. The fact that the incident happened in broad daylight and involved a woman carrying a small child has made many people feel unsafe. The case follows the similar incident of chain snatching in Jalandhar a few days ago.