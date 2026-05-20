The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by CM Mohan Yadav, approved proposals worth Rs 30,055 crore. This includes Rs 15,184.42 crore for pensions and Rs 11,608.47 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for 2026-31.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting in Bhopal on Wednesday and approved various key development and public welfare proposals worth Rs 30,055 crore.

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Key Sanctions for Pensions and Farmer Welfare

Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved Rs 15,184.42 crore for pension schemes benefiting senior citizens, Kalyani women (widow), and Divyangjan, while Rs 11,608.47 crore was sanctioned for the continued implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the next five years, from financial year 2026-27 to 2030-31, to support farmers in case of crop loss due to natural calamities.

The government also decided that if the insurance claim payable to eligible farmers under PMFBY is less than Rs 1,000 in any crop season, the state government will bear the remaining amount to ensure a minimum payment of Rs 1,000 per farmer per season.

State Transfer Policy-2026 Approved

The Council of Ministers also approved the State Transfer Policy-2026, under which the ban on transfers will be relaxed from June 1 to June 15, 2026. The policy includes provisions for considering transfers of spouses posted at the same location and employees suffering from serious illnesses beyond departmental quotas.

Boost for Water Supply Projects

The Cabinet further granted revised administrative approval of Rs 593.24 crore for the Bandol Group Water Supply Scheme in Seoni district and the Nemawar Group Water Supply Scheme in Dewas district. The revised cost was approved due to the inclusion of additional villages and habitations, along with expanded infrastructure works under the Jal Jeevan Mission guidelines.

Funds for Women and Child Safety

For women and child safety, the Cabinet approved Rs 156 crore for continuation of schemes including Child Helpline-1098, Care and Support to Victims under the POCSO Act, and the Shaurya Dal scheme from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

Strengthening Public Service Delivery

Additionally, the council of ministers sanctioned Rs 360 crore for implementation of the Madhya Pradesh Public Services Guarantee Act between April 1, 2026 and March 31, 2031. The amount will be utilised for operations of Public Service Centres, CM Helpline, the CM Dashboard and other governance-related activities.

Labour Welfare Measures

In labour welfare measures, Rs 1,779.07 crore was granted for various schemes under the Labour Department, including continuation of the Employees' State Insurance Scheme and functioning of industrial and labour courts.

Support for Good Governance Institute

Along with this, the Cabinet further approved Rs 373.38 crore for the functioning of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis for next five years from April 2026-27 to March 2030-31, including ₹25 crore earmarked for development of a bio-based economy. (ANI)