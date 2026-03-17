A group of 204 retired officers, bureaucrats, and lawyers has asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his conduct during a March 12 protest inside Parliament. They alleged he defied the Speaker’s orders and lowered the dignity of the institution by staging a protest on its steps.

A group of 204 retired armed forces officers, former civil servants, diplomats, and lawyers has asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the nation over his conduct inside Parliament. In an open letter released on Tuesday, the signatories said his actions during a protest on March 12 inside the Parliament of India were not appropriate and went against established rules. The group said such behaviour lowered the dignity of Parliament and showed a lack of respect for its authority.

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The March 12 protest inside Parliament

According to the letter, Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, took part in a protest within the Parliament House complex along with other MPs. The signatories claimed that this protest happened despite clear instructions from the Speaker not to hold demonstrations inside the premises.

They said Gandhi and other MPs were seen sitting on the steps of Parliament, having tea and biscuits. The group described this as “wholly unbecoming” of members of the country’s highest law-making body.

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Allegations of defying rules

The letter strongly criticised what it called a 'deliberate defiance' of the Chair. It said that ignoring the Speaker’s directions was not just a small mistake but a serious violation of parliamentary rules. The signatories added that such actions show a disregard for parliamentary authority and place political activity above institutional respect.

They also said Parliament should not be used as a stage for what they called “political theatrics”.

Call to protect dignity of Parliament

The group described Parliament as the 'temple of democracy' and stressed that its dignity must be maintained at all times. They pointed out that not just the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers, but also areas like stairs, corridors, and lobbies are important parts of the institution.

According to them, behaviour in these spaces must reflect respect and seriousness. They said such areas are not meant for protests or public displays.

Concerns over repeated behaviour

The signatories also raised concern about what they called a pattern in Gandhi’s conduct. They said such actions could lower the level of public discussion and weaken trust in democratic institutions.

They claimed that repeated disruptions and protests inside Parliament waste valuable public time and affect its functioning. The group added that as Leader of Opposition, Gandhi holds an important position and must act responsibly.

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Details of the signatories

The letter was coordinated by S P Vaid. It was signed by 204 individuals, including 116 retired armed forces officers and 84 former bureaucrats. Among them were four former ambassadors and four senior advocates.

They said they have served the country for many years and were “deeply pained” by what they saw as repeated actions that could harm the credibility of Parliament.

Demand for apology and accountability

The group clearly demanded that Gandhi apologise to the nation and reflect on his actions. They said accountability is important to maintain the authority and dignity of democratic institutions.

The letter also warned that such conduct, if repeated, could damage the image of India’s democracy and its reputation.

More reactions likely

The issue is expected to lead to further political reactions in the coming days. While the letter reflects strong criticism, there has been no official response yet from Gandhi on these specific demands.

The debate highlights ongoing tensions over behaviour and protest methods inside Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies)