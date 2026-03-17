A 32-year-old man was shot inside a hospital in Aligarh by two armed attackers, leaving him critically injured. Police said the attack is linked to a love affair dispute. One accused has been arrested, while two shooters, including a police constable, are absconding. The victim had earlier been beaten by the girl’s family.

A shocking incident took place in Aligarh where two armed men entered a hospital and opened fire at a patient undergoing treatment. The attack left the man seriously injured and created panic inside the medical facility. Police said the attackers walked into the hospital and directly targeted the victim, raising serious concerns about safety inside hospitals.

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Victim critically injured

The injured man has been identified as Vedpal (32), a resident of a village under the Khair police station area. According to Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh, Vedpal was badly hurt in the firing. He was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital for treatment. Doctors said his condition remains critical.

One arrested, hunt for shooters continues

Police have arrested one person in connection with the case. However, the two main shooters are still on the run. The SSP said that based on CCTV footage, the attackers have been identified. Police teams are actively searching for them and raids are being carried out to arrest them soon.

Love affair linked to attack

Initial investigation suggests that the attack is linked to a relationship dispute. Police said Vedpal had a relationship with a girl from Mathura and wanted to marry her. However, the girl’s family did not agree to the marriage. They reportedly arranged her wedding with someone else last month.

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Despite this, Vedpal continued trying to contact her, which angered her family.

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Earlier assault led to hospitalisation

According to Vedpal’s family, he had gone to meet the girl’s family last month. During that visit, he was allegedly beaten badly and warned not to continue the relationship. He suffered serious injuries in that assault and was admitted to a local hospital two days ago for surgery. It was during this treatment that the gun attack took place.

Police personnel among accused

In a serious development, police said one of the attackers is the girl’s brother, who is also a police constable posted in a nearby district. The girl’s father, also a police constable posted in Baghpat, has already been arrested in the case.

Officials said the matter has been reported to higher authorities for departmental action against the police personnel involved.

Investigation underway

Police are now examining all angles, including the role of family members and others involved in planning the attack. Security at hospitals is also being looked at after the incident, as questions have been raised about how armed attackers could enter the premises so easily.

Further investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies)