TMC leaders protested the BJP's 'bulldozer culture' in Kolkata following a demolition drive near Howrah. The party also slammed the BJP for alleged post-poll violence, citing the murder of a worker, and demanded immediate police action.

TMC Protests 'Bulldozer Culture'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Wednesday held a protest outside the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in Kolkata against the recent bulldozer action in the city. The party has also announced protests across Kolkata and adjoining areas on May 21 against the alleged forceful eviction of hawkers and the "bulldozer culture" under the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

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On May 17, a demolition drive was carried out under heavy security near the Howrah Railway Station area in West Bengal to remove alleged illegal encroachments. Large numbers of police personnel were deployed in the area as civic authorities used bulldozers and heavy machinery to clear structures identified as unauthorised constructions. The operation was conducted amid tight security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

Allegations of Post-Poll Violence

Meanwhile, the TMC also slammed the BJP over alleged post-poll violence in the State. The party alleged that its worker, Abir Shekh, was killed in the violence. TMC, in a post on X, said, "On 5th May, just after the election results were declared, BJP-backed miscreants unleashed brutal violence on Trinamool Congress workers. Our worker, Abir Shekh, was murdered. Today, the AITC fact-finding team met his grieving family. Their pain stands as a chilling reminder of the politics of terror being unleashed across Bengal. The perpetrators must be identified and held accountable. Bengal cannot be turned into a playground for political bloodshed by the West Bengal BJP."

TMC Demands Police Action

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, along with party leaders Md Nadimul Haque, Sharmila Sarkar and Sushobhan Roy, met the SPs of Rural Howrah, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, demanding immediate action to ensure the safe return of all displaced yet dedicated TMC workers to their homes.

The party posted on X, "In several cases, we have witnessed alarming police inaction. We will continue to pursue every legal avenue available to ensure our workers are protected. Vandalism, intimidation and violence CANNOT be allowed to continue unchecked. We sincerely hope the police administration will act promptly, fairly and without political bias."