A viral video showing Bhojpuri singer Dhananjay Sharma throwing a female dancer into the crowd during a live show has sparked widespread outrage. The anchor condemned the act on stage, while Sharma claimed it was accidental and blamed the dancer for misbehaviour. Bihar Police has ordered an investigation into the incident.

A major controversy has broken out in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry after a shocking video of singer Dhananjay Sharma went viral on social media. The clip allegedly shows him lifting a female dancer during a live stage performance and throwing her into the crowd. The viral video has led to strong anger online, with many people calling his actions unsafe and disrespectful. The incident is said to have taken place during a public performance, though full details about the event are still emerging.

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What the video shows

In the viral clip, Sharma is first seen dragging a dancer across the stage towards the audience. During this moment, the dancer falls and tries to move away from him. However, the situation quickly worsens. Sharma then picks her up from behind, carries her in his arms, and throws her into the crowd. People present at the venue rush to help the dancer. She is lifted by members of the crowd and placed safely on the ground before returning to the stage.

The incident caused confusion and concern among those present.

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Anchor condemns the act

The anchor hosting the event immediately criticised Sharma for his behaviour. The anchor clearly stated that such actions were wrong, especially because the person involved was a woman. This reaction on stage added to the seriousness of the matter and reflected the discomfort felt by many who witnessed the act.

Singer denies wrongdoing

Following the backlash, Sharma responded to the controversy through a video on Instagram. He claimed that people were judging him without knowing the full truth.

According to him, the performance involved planned choreography where he was supposed to collide with dancers. However, he alleged that the dancers did not follow the routine and instead grabbed him.

He further claimed that one of the women kicked him and placed her hand on his chest during the performance. Sharma said he was trying to push her away on stage and that throwing her into the crowd was not intentional.

He also said he would release the full video to show what really happened and asked people not to abuse him online without knowing the facts.

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Police step in, probe ordered

The Bihar Police has taken note of the incident after the video went viral. Authorities have directed Muzaffarpur Police to investigate the matter. Officials are expected to examine the video and gather more details from those present at the event before taking further action.

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The incident has triggered intense reactions online. Many users have called the act 'shameful' and 'dangerous', saying it shows a lack of respect towards women.

Some people also criticised the Bhojpuri entertainment scene, claiming that such behaviour reflects poorly on the industry. Others demanded strict action from the police and questioned whether female performers are safe at such events.

A few users even described the act as assault and urged authorities to act quickly.