Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at Rahul Gandhi, calling his remarks against PM Modi 'frustration born of power' and an abuse of the country. Singh defended the PM's foreign trips, citing economic benefits for India's growth.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming them as "frustration born of power" and accusing him of "abusing the country itself."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While speaking to ANI, Minister Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi is frustrated. It is a frustration born of power--specifically, the frustration of being denied power. He is not merely abusing PM Modi; he is abusing the country itself. This is simply his frustration manifesting outwardly."

Singh defends PM's foreign visits

Defending the Prime Minister's foreign visits, Singh said PM Modi had "transformed the country's growth, driving it to impressive heights, whereas previous regimes oversaw stagnation."

"PM Modi is a Prime Minister who has transformed his country's growth, driving it to impressive heights, whereas previous regimes oversaw stagnation. And yet, you are hurling abuse at that very man. It seems to me that if the Prime Minister embarks on a five-day tour across five nations with the specific aim of strengthening India, if, as a result, millions of gallons of strategic fuel are secured from the UAE, and five billion dollars in investment flow in--will that serve to strengthen the country, or weaken it?" he asked.

Citing recent deals, Union Minister added, "If billions of dollars in investments arrive from European partners like Norway, will that make the nation stronger or weaker? Rahul Gandhi, if Tata manufactures semiconductors here in India in collaboration with advanced tech partners from the Netherlands, who will ultimately benefit?"

"Yet, Rahul Gandhi seems to believe the country is full of fools," Singh added.

Rahul Gandhi's 'traitors' remark

The remarks came after the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off a firestorm with his remarks urging people to tell Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the organisation itself are "traitors".

Addressing party workers in Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi referred to the viral "Melodi" trend involving PM Modi and Meloni and alleged that the Centre was ignoring an impending economic crisis.

Claiming that the country was heading towards a severe economic downturn, Gandhi linked the situation to rising global tensions and alleged economic mismanagement by the BJP-led government.

The Congress leader also renewed his attack on the government over demonetisation and alleged that public wealth and institutions were being handed over to select industrialists.

"PM Narendra Modi has sold off India's economic system. He has handed over the economic system of India to Ambani, Adani and America. Now an economic storm is coming, and PM Narendra Modi and the government of India will not be able to save you," Gandhi said.

Targeting the RSS and BJP leadership, Gandhi accused them of attacking the Constitution and said he stood by his previous remarks against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"When these RSS workers come before you, they will speak of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, then you must say to their faces that your Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the organisation (BJP) is a traitor, you have worked to sell India. You have worked to attack the Constitution," Gandhi added.

PM Modi is currently in Italy as the final leg of his five-nation tour. Earlier, the Prime Minister was in Norway for the fourth leg, and before his Oslo visit, he was in Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)