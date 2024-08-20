Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Badlapur protest: Mumbai-Surat Vande Bharat, 11 trains diverted; check full list here

    The Central Railways has also confirmed that while the local train services between CSMT Mumbai and Ambarnath are operating normally, services between Badlapur and Karjat have been suspended until further notice.

    Badlapur protest: Mumbai-Surat Vande Bharat, 11 trains diverted; check full list here
    The ongoing protests in Badlapur have caused massive disruptions to rail services, with 11 trains, including the Mumbai-Surat Vande Bharat Express, being diverted. The protests were sparked by the shocking sexual abuse of two nursery-aged children at a local school, leading to widespread outrage and a 'rail roko' agitation at the Badlapur railway station.

    As a result of the public agitation, the Central Railways' Mumbai division has announced that several key express trains have been rerouted via the Karjat-Panvel-Thane corridor. 

    Among the affected trains are:

    22160 MAS-CSMT Mumbai Express
    22731 Hyderabad-CSMT Mumbai Express
    22226 Surat-CSMT Vande Bharat Express
    11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express
    11019 CSMT-Bhubaneswar Konark Express
    22732 CSMT-Hyderabad Express
    22497 Shri Ganganagar-Tiruchchirappalli Jn. Express
    19667 Udaipur City-Mysore Jn. Express
    12164 Dr. MGR CTL Chennai-CSMT Express
    22159 CSMT-MAS Express
    12263 Pune-NZM Duranto Express

    The protests erupted after the arrest of a male attendant at a Badlapur school, who was accused of sexually abusing two young girls, aged three and four years. The horrifying incident came to light when the children reported the abuse to their parents, leading to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) and the subsequent arrest of the accused.

    Bharat Bandh 2024: Know what is open and what's closed on August 21; deets inside

    The attendant allegedly committed the abuse in the school's toilet, a detail that has further inflamed the community's anger. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has instructed the police to invoke the severe charge of attempted rape against the accused, reflecting the seriousness of the crime and the government's response to public outrage.

