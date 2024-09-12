Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suhana Khan Net Worth: Know about Shah Rukh's daughter luxury lifestyle, career, income and brand endorsements

    Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has already made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. At just 24 years old, she has amassed an estimated net worth of Rs 13 crores. This article delves into her luxurious lifestyle, her foray into acting with 'The Archies' and upcoming projects, brand endorsements, and notable assets like her farmhouse in Alibaug.

    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 7:41 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 7:41 PM IST

    Suhana Khan completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and pursued higher studies at Ardingly College. She further honed her acting skills at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York, graduating with a degree in acting.

    At just 24, Suhana Khan has already made her mark on the film industry. Apart from acting, she has also endorsed brands like Maybelline and Lux. Through brand promotions, she has amassed significant wealth at a young age. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 13 crores.

    Following in her father's footsteps, Suhana Khan has made significant investments in real estate. She purchased a farmhouse in Thal village, Alibaug, Mumbai for Rs 12.91 crores. Spread across 1.5 acres, the house boasts three villas with a built-up area of 2,218 square feet. She also acquired another agricultural land in Thal village worth Rs 9.5 crores. Shah Rukh Khan gifted his daughter a luxurious Audi A6 car worth Rs 70 lakhs.

    Suhana Khan is known for her impeccable fashion sense. During the 2024 New Year celebrations, she dazzled in a black bodycon mini dress adorned with gold embroidery, priced at Rs 2,70,000. Like her mother, Gauri Khan, Suhana has a penchant for luxury handbags. During her time at the Tisch School of Arts in New York, she was spotted carrying a green Prada brushed leather mini bag worth Rs 1.23 lakhs.

    Suhana Khan is not just an actress but also a young entrepreneur, showcasing her sharp business acumen. It remains to be seen what heights she will achieve in her acting career.

