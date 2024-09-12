What's in Nandamuri Balakrishna's bag? Telugu superstar's son-in-law Sri Bharat reveals

Balakrishna, a prominent star hero, always has a dedicated staff accompanying him. However, there's one particular bag that he insists on carrying himself. What could it be?

Balakrishna is one of Tollywood's top stars. He holds several records to his name. Completing and releasing movies quickly is his habit. He makes films regardless of their success or failure. Balayya is also open-minded. He speaks his mind. Balayya has a lot of anger and a lot of love.

Balakrishna

Balakrishna has a habit of drinking alcohol with hot water. Wherever he goes, he carries a bag containing hot water and a bottle of Mansion House. Even when he travels abroad, he insists on having his hot water and Mansion House bottle with him. This was revealed by Balakrishna's younger son-in-law, Sri Bharat, on one occasion.

Balakrishna

In an interview, Sri Bharat said, "After it became known that my father-in-law drinks Mansion House, the company's stock value increased." When the anchor asked Bharat if he mixes it with hot water and drinks it, Bharat agreed that it was true.

Actor Balakrishna

"He has a bag. It contains hot water and that bottle. Wherever he goes, that bag must be with him. Even if he goes to America, he takes it with him," said Bharat. This video went viral on social media.

Balakrishna

"He has a bag. It contains hot water and that bottle. Wherever he goes, that bag must be with him. Even if he goes to America, he takes it with him," said Bharat. This video went viral on social media. Some people criticized at the time that it was not right to glorify addiction. They also argued that if Balakrishna, a top hero, publicly admitted to drinking alcohol, his fans might be inspired and get the idea to drink alcohol. Based on Bharat's words, it is clear that Balakrishna has a drinking habit.

Balakrishna hosted the Unstoppable show. Mansion House was one of the sponsors of the show. Notably, Balakrishna spoke about his drinking habit with a couple of guests on this talk show. Recently, there were reports that Balakrishna came to the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event drunk and behaved rudely with heroine Anjali. Click here for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 updates.

Latest Videos