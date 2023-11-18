Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Authorities step up vigil after Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens to disrupt World Cup final in Ahmedabad

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has once again released a video, this time threatening to disrupt the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Pannun, the founder of the banned Khalistani outfit 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ), discusses the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the 2002 Gujarat riots, and attempts to incite the Muslim and Christian communities in the video. Additionally, he addresses India's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

    This isn't the first instance of Pannun issuing threat videos. In October, he warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to learn from the Israel-Palestine war, suggesting a similar "reaction" in India. As the chief of the banned US-based SFJ, Pannun stated that people under illegal occupation from Punjab to Palestine will react, emphasizing a cycle of violence.

    In September, Pannun faced legal consequences with the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against him for issuing threats and promoting enmity ahead of the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match. Charges against him include waging war against the government of India (IPC 121), promoting enmity between different groups (IPC 153A), criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B), various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the IT Act.

    Given the potential threat, central agencies and Gujarat police are on high alert for the World Cup final, which will be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles. Authorities are taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the event in Ahmedabad.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
