Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    At least 15 killed, 40 injured as bus collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

    Officials stated that the injured were rushed to the district hospital in Suhagi, while those with serious injuries are being treated in Rewa's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

    At least 15 killed, 40 injured as bus collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 9:15 AM IST

    At least 15 people were killed and 40 others injured after a bus carrying the passengers collided with a truck in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

    According to reports, the bus, with around 100 people onboard, was on its way to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh when it collided with a parked truck near Suhagi Pahari in Rewa late last night.

    Also read: Supreme Court orders Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Police to crack down on hate mongers

    Officials stated that the injured were rushed to the district hospital in Suhagi, while those with serious injuries are being treated in Rewa's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

    Speaking to reporters, Navneet Bhasin, Rewa Superintendent of Police, said most of the people travelling in the bus were labourers from Uttar Pradesh, who had boarded the bus from Madhya Pradesh's Katni.

    Also read: Climate change led to increase in Jammu and Kashmir's average mean temperature in last 28 years: Report

    They had come to Katni from Hyderabad in a separate bus, officials said, adding that the group of labourers was heading home for Diwali. 

    In a tweet, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Saddened to learn about a road accident in Rewa, MP in which many lives have been lost. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong in this difficult time. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. (sic)".

    Also read: DGCA lifts 50% cap restriction on SpiceJet; airlines to operate at full capacity from October 30

    "It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Rescue operations were done. Injured have been sent to hospital," Manoj Pushp, Rewa Collector, told reporters.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2022, 9:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court orders Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Police to crack down on hate mongers AJR

    Supreme Court orders Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Police to crack down on hate mongers

    Climate change led to increase in Jammu and Kashmir's average mean temperature in last 28 years: Report AJR

    Climate change led to increase in Jammu and Kashmir's average mean temperature in last 28 years: Report

    CDS Anil Chauhan meets tri-forces chief at NDA in Pune: All you need to know AJR

    CDS Anil Chauhan meets tri-forces chief at NDA in Pune: All you need to know

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor slams PM Modi over price rise AJR

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor slams PM Modi over price rise

    DGCA lifts 50% cap restriction on SpiceJet; airlines to operate at full capacity from October 30 AJR

    DGCA lifts 50% cap restriction on SpiceJet; airlines to operate at full capacity from October 30

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Defending champions Hyderabad FC takes on Durand Cup winners Bengaluru FC at home snt

    ISL 2022-23: Defending champions Hyderabad FC takes on Durand Cup winners Bengaluru FC at home

    football ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC brace for Mumbai City FC clash with star Stewart on the other side snt

    ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC brace for Mumbai City FC clash with star Stewart on the other side

    Happy dhanteras 2022 wishes images messages hd wallpapers whatsapp facebook status in English drb

    Happy Dhanteras 2022: Share these wishes, images, and statuses with your friends and family on the occasion

    Diwali 2022: Here are 5 DIY scrubs you can try out for glowing skin sur

    Diwali 2022: Here are 5 DIY scrubs you can try out for glowing skin

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 22 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 21, 2022: Good day for Aries; health of Taurus, Gemini may be affected

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon