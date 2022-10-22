At least 15 killed, 40 injured as bus collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Officials stated that the injured were rushed to the district hospital in Suhagi, while those with serious injuries are being treated in Rewa's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

At least 15 people were killed and 40 others injured after a bus carrying the passengers collided with a truck in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the bus, with around 100 people onboard, was on its way to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh when it collided with a parked truck near Suhagi Pahari in Rewa late last night.

Also read: Supreme Court orders Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Police to crack down on hate mongers

Officials stated that the injured were rushed to the district hospital in Suhagi, while those with serious injuries are being treated in Rewa's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Navneet Bhasin, Rewa Superintendent of Police, said most of the people travelling in the bus were labourers from Uttar Pradesh, who had boarded the bus from Madhya Pradesh's Katni.

Also read: Climate change led to increase in Jammu and Kashmir's average mean temperature in last 28 years: Report

They had come to Katni from Hyderabad in a separate bus, officials said, adding that the group of labourers was heading home for Diwali.

In a tweet, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Saddened to learn about a road accident in Rewa, MP in which many lives have been lost. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong in this difficult time. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. (sic)".

Also read: DGCA lifts 50% cap restriction on SpiceJet; airlines to operate at full capacity from October 30

"It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Rescue operations were done. Injured have been sent to hospital," Manoj Pushp, Rewa Collector, told reporters.