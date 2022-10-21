Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court orders Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Police to crack down on hate mongers

    Petitioner Abdullah has moved the top court also seeking direction to the Centre and states to initiate an independent, credible and impartial probe into the incidents of hate crimes and hate speeches across the country.

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 8:47 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Friday asked Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Police to crack down hard on those making hate speeches, calling them shocking for a country that is religion-neutral.

    Holding that the Constitution of India envisages a secular nation, the court directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to promptly register criminal cases against the offenders without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

    The apex court warned any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on this "very serious issue" will invite the court's contempt.

    A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also issued notices to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on the petition filed by journalist Shaheen Abdullah.

    "This is the 21st century! Article 51A (Fundamental duties) says we should develop a scientific temper. Where have we reached in the name of religion, what have we reduced religion to is tragic," a distressed Justice Joseph said.

    "Statements are certainly very shocking for a country that is to be religion-neutral," he went on to add.

    A number of leaders, including lawmakers of the ruling BJP, have been accused of making hate speeches and some are even facing cases over their utterances.

    "There cannot be fraternity unless members of a community drawn from different religions or castes of the country are able to live in harmony. The petitioner points out that there are appropriate provisions such as Sections 153A, 153B, 505, and 295A of the Indian Penal Code. He voices his concern that no action has been taken even after this Court has been approached in the matter and the transgressions have only increased," the bench said.

    The court said action must be taken against those making hate speeches irrespective of their religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation.

    Petitioner Abdullah has moved the top court also seeking direction to the Centre and states to initiate an independent, credible and impartial probe into the incidents of hate crimes and hate speeches across the country.

    In his petition, Abdullah has sought to invoke the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other stringent provisions to curb hate crimes and hate speeches. He has alleged the Muslim community is being "targeted and terrorised" by the participation of members of the ruling political party in delivering hate speeches.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 8:47 PM IST
