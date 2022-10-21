Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DGCA lifts 50% cap restriction on SpiceJet; airlines to operate at full capacity from October 30

    After a financial audit last year, the DGCA found that SpiceJet had an inadequate pool of spare parts. On Tuesday, SpiceJet asked around 80 pilots to take Leave without Pay as the airline finds itself with excess pilots.

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday lifted restrictions that it had imposed on SpiceJet. According to reports, the DGCA allowed SpiceJet to function to its full capacity from October 30.

    The aviation regulator issued a statement which said, "DGCA lifts restrictions. SpiceJet to operate with full capacity from October 30."

    Earlier in July, the DGCA had imposed the cap on SpiceJet's operations citing passenger safety after repeated safety snags were reported from flights of the budget airline.

    After a review, the restrictions were extended till October 29. On September 31, DGCA extended the restrictions as a "cautionary measure", adding that the airline shall be under "enhanced surveillance," in the meantime.

    "The review has indicated that there is an appreciable reduction in the number of safety incidents. However, as a matter of caution. However, as a matter of abundant caution, the authority has decided that the restriction imposed shall continue till the end of summer schedule which is 29 October," DGCA said.

    After a financial audit last year, the DGCA found that SpiceJet had an inadequate pool of spare parts. On Tuesday, SpiceJet asked around 80 pilots to take Leave without Pay as the airline finds itself with excess pilots.

    Around 40 pilots from the Boeing 737 fleet and another 40 from the Q400 fleet - which the airline operates on regional routes – will be sent on leave without pay for three months.

