Assembly Election 2022: Election Commission to reconsider ban on physical rallies and roadshows

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will meet on Monday to discuss the pandemic situation and decide whether the ban on conducting physical rallies will continue in the five poll-bound states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, as the states will vote in the upcoming elections.

Due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the poll panel had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 31.

The meeting will happen virtually at 11 am, and it is anticipated to be attended by poll-bound states' chief electoral officers and the health secretaries.

According to PTI, the poll panel is also expected to decide whether to extend fresh relaxations to political parties and candidates in holding physical campaigning events.

The commission on January 8 had imposed a ban on the physical rallies and roadshows given the rising Covid-19 cases as it announced the election schedule for the poll-bound states. The ban was initially from January 8 till January 15 but later extended till January 22.

It was followed by the review meeting on January 22 and further extended till January 31 in the five polls bounded states. However, it allowed public meetings, a maximum capacity of 500 people in the constituencies, and door-to-door campaign rules.

The poll panel has had regular meetings to ensure that coronavirus infection does not spread. At the same time, the parties get an opportunity to hold physical campaigning under the restrictions.

The states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Punjab, are heading for polls. The election will happen in seven phases, starting from February 10, and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.