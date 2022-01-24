  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: BJP's Miranpur candidate booked for violating Election Commission guidelines

    According to Kakroli Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Sharma, Pershant Gujjar and his 40 followers were booked for conducting the assembly without authorisation on Sunday.

    UP Election 2022 BJP Miranpur candidate booked for inflammatory speech violating EC guidelines gcw
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
    The BJP's Miranpur assembly candidate has been arrested for allegedly making an inflammatory statement at an election gathering and breaching EC restrictions on physical campaigning, police said on Monday. According to Kakroli Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Sharma, Pershant Gujjar and his 40 followers were booked for conducting the assembly without authorisation on Sunday. He stated that the meeting occurred despite the Election Commission prohibiting any physical poll public meetings and demonstrations regarding the Covid issue. 

    Meanwhile, Gujjar is heard in a video clip pleading with villagers in Chorawala hamlet to vote for him since the BJP is a Hindu party and the opposition Samajwadi Party is a Muslim party.

    Sharma stated that Gujjar and his followers were booked following an inquiry into the footage, which went viral on social media. The electoral meeting Gujjar was addressing was held without the authorisation of district officials and in contravention of EC norms.

    Gujjar and his 40 followers have been prosecuted under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act (raising hatred between classes in connection with an election), Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, according to Sharma. According to the SHO, they also face Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to duly promulgated public servant order) and 269 and 270, which pertain to malignantly, unlawfully, or negligently doing any act that is, and he knows or has reason to believe, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life.

    The Miranpur assembly constituency will vote in the first of seven phases of the Uttar Pradesh elections on February 10.

