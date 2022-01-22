  • Facebook
    Manipur Election 2022: EC confirms postal ballots voting for militants in 'designated camps'

    The decision was made assuming that people registered in the SoO and MoU groups living in the 14 designated camps in Manipur have been enrolled in the electoral rolls of various Assembly constituencies of the state. 

    Manipur Election 2022: EC confirms postal ballots voting for militants in 'designated camps'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Imphal, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
    The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed that the members of the militant group in Manipur who have signed Suspension of Operation (SoO) and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the governments are entitled to vote by the postal ballot (PB) in the upcoming Manipur Assembly election. The members are stationed at the designated camps and can vote for the polls scheduled in two phases on February 27 and March 3.   

    The official statement from the Chief Electoral Office Manipur released on Friday night read, the decision was made in accordance with the authority granted by clause (c) of Section 60 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and after consultation with the central government.

    The decision was made assuming that people registered in the SoO and MoU groups living in the 14 designated camps in Manipur have been enrolled in the electoral rolls of various state assembly constituencies. 

    The ECI has requested that these electors be permitted to vote through postal ballot considering their right of the franchise as they cannot leave the designated camps. 

    The release further added that a survey should be created for the appropriate location of Postal Ballot Facilitation Centers (PBFC) for distribution, recording, and collecting PB in different camps of SoO and MoU groups. 

    The release also said such proposed Postal Ballot Facilitation Centres would have structures for the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO)'s office, the zone to record votes, party representatives, monitor the proceedings from a distance, and collection of recorded votes. 

    It also added that efforts would be made to see that voters are not required to travel more than defined limits to cast their vote. The ARO shall ensure that the marked PBs reach the Returning Officer well before the beginning of the votes. 

    Nearly 20 Kuki militant groups named United People's Front and Kuki National Organisation have been under SoO in the northeastern state since August 2008. 

    Manipur holds a tally of 60 Assembly constituencies. In the first phase, elections are slated for around 38 constituencies on February 28, and the remaining 22 constituencies will vote in the second phase on March 3.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
