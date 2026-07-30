Delhi Police's Special Staff busted a major racket selling banned Chinese manjha, recovering 424 reels and arresting one accused. Separately, police arrested a man who allegedly beat his 60-year-old mother to death for refusing him liquor money.

Major Chinese Manjha Racket Busted

The Special Staff of Central District Police has busted a major racket involved in the illegal storage and sale of banned Chinese manjha and apprehended one accused during the operation. Acting on specific intelligence, police conducted a raid and recovered 424 packed reels (chakris) of banned Chinese manjha from the accused's possession. The recovered stock was allegedly meant for illegal sale in the national capital.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of supply and identify others involved in the racket. According to Delhi Police, efforts are being made to dismantle the entire supply chain of banned Chinese manjha, which has been prohibited due to the serious threat it poses to human life, birds and public safety.

Man Beats Mother to Death for Liquor Money

In a separate incident, Delhi Police arrested a man who allegedly beat his 60-year-old mother to death at their home in UP Colony, Kharak Gaon village, after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Wednesday. According to police, a PCR call was received at Maidan Garhi police station in South District regarding the murder of a woman in the area. Police rushed to the spot and found the victim, identified as Chinta Devi, lying injured inside her house. She was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The Crime Team and FSL inspected the scene, and relevant exhibits were seized. During enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased's younger son, Amod, allegedly assaulted his mother after she refused to give him money to purchase liquor. Police have registered a case under relevant sections and taken up the investigation. (ANI)