YSRCP alleges the Chandrababu Naidu-led govt's 'anti-poor agenda' is exposed after Centre's reply in Parliament showed the state did not seek any PMAY-U 2.0 houses for the poor in the Amaravati Capital Region, unlike other towns.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government's "anti-poor agenda" in Amaravati has been exposed in Parliament, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) said on Thursday.

'No PMAY-U Houses for Amaravati'

The party claimed that replies given by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to questions raised by YSRCP MPs Maddila Gurumoorthy in the Lok Sabha and Meda Raghunath Reddy in the Rajya Sabha reveal that the Andhra Pradesh Government did not seek even a single house under PMAY-U 2.0 for poor families in the Amaravati Capital Region.

The Centre stated that Andhra Pradesh has secured approval for 61,084 houses under PMAY-U 2.0 with Central assistance of Rs 882.32 crore. In the latest Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee meeting held on June 17, 2026, another 12,370 houses were sanctioned for 107 urban local bodies across the State with Central assistance of Rs 185.55 crore. Yet, Amaravati was deliberately kept out of the proposals sent by the State Government, YSRCP alleged.

The Centre has categorically stated that PMAY-U 2.0 sanctions are based entirely on proposals submitted by the State Government, the party said, adding that "the truth is now on record". Chandrababu Naidu's government never sought a single house for the poor in Amaravati, it alleged

'Is Amaravati Only for the Rich?': YSRCP

This raises disturbing questions about the real intentions behind Amaravati, YSRCP said. If proposals could be sent for 107 towns and cities, why was the capital city alone denied housing for the poor? Does Chandrababu Naidu believe Amaravati is meant only for the wealthy, influential and real estate speculators? Is there no place for workers, daily wage earners, weaker sections and middle-class families in the capital?

The coalition government has repeatedly claimed that Amaravati belongs to all. Its own actions prove exactly the opposite, the party alleged. By denying PMAY houses to the poor, it has made it clear that its vision of Amaravati is not a people's capital but a capital reserved for elite interests and large-scale real estate profits, YSRCP said.

'Double Standards' and Call for Accountability

The parliamentary replies have exposed the "double standards" of the TDP government, the party alleged. While it spends thousands of crores projecting Amaravati as a world-class capital, it has consciously denied the poorest families even the opportunity to own a roof over their heads in the same city, YSRCP stated.

A government that truly believes in inclusive development would have ensured that the poor were the first beneficiaries of housing in the capital, not the first to be excluded, it said.

The Chandrababu Naidu government and Minister Nara Lokesh must now answer a simple question before the people of Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP said. "Why did your government not seek even one PMAY-U 2.0 house for the poor in Amaravati? The Centre's reply has exposed the truth. Excluding the poor from Amaravati is not an accident. It is the coalition government's policy," the party alleged. (ANI)