Assam floods: Torrential rain claims 58 lives, displaces thousands, ASDMA reports

The water levels of the Brahmaputra and nine other rivers have risen above the danger mark in Neamatighat, Tezpur, Dhubri, and Goalpara. Although the rivers are still in spate, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the waters are slowly receding.

Over the past month, devastating floods in Assam have claimed as many as 58 lives and affected over 23 lakh people, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The floods wreaked havoc on infrastructure, leading to road closures, livestock losses, and extensive crop damage, leaving hundreds homeless and unsettled.

In response to the crisis, 577 relief camps have been established across 27 districts, providing shelter to over 5,26,000 people. Distribution centers for food and other aid have also been set up to support those in need.

The deluge has submerged 3,535 villages under 107 revenue circles and inundated 68,768.5 hectares of crop area. Additionally, 1,549,161 animals have been affected by the relentless flooding.

The ASDMA reported several fatalities on July 6, including two people who drowned in Charaideo district and others in Goalpara, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia districts. Dhubri district remains the worst-hit, followed by Cachar and Darrang, with a total of 2.396 million people across 29 districts affected by this second wave of floods.

In Dhubri alone, 797,918 people have been affected, followed by 175,231 in Cachar, 163,218 in Darrang, 131,246 in Barpeta, 109,470 in Golaghat, 105,372 in Nalbari, and 100,926 in South Salmara district.

CM Sarma personally visited the bereaved parents of Abhinash Sarkar in Jyotinagar, Guwahati, to offer his condolences after their son went missing during the floods after falling into a drain near a temple. He also inspected the site of the accident and urged the concerned departments and search teams to intensify their efforts to locate the child.

On Friday, the Chief Minister visited Dibrugarh to monitor the flood situation and explore community-driven solutions to mitigate the water inundation in many areas. The state government continues to work tirelessly to provide relief and support to the flood-affected regions.

