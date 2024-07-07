'Declare a holiday': Mumbai traffic advisory for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding sparks public outcry

The wedding, one of the most awaited events of the year, is expected to see a star-studded guest list including Bollywood celebrities and international stars like Rihanna and Justin Bieber. However, the announcement of travel restrictions for the event has not been well-received by the public, who took to social media to express their discontent.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued an advisory regarding restrictions and diversions on key routes near the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Jio World Convention Centre ahead of the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The wedding festivities are scheduled to take place from July 12 to July 15, 2024.

In a press release dated July 5, Mumbai Police said, "On the 5th and from the 12th to 15th of July, 2024, a social program is organized at Jio World Convention Center, BKC, Bandra (E), Mumbai. A large number of guests and VIPs are expected to attend. To avoid inconvenience, vehicular traffic on the road leading to the Jio World Convention Center needs to be diverted by issuing a notification."

The wedding, one of the most awaited events of the year, is expected to see a star-studded guest list including Bollywood celebrities and international stars like Rihanna and Justin Bieber. However, the announcement of travel restrictions for the event has not been well-received by the public, who took to social media to express their discontent.

"When did a personal event of an industrialist become a public event? Is every citizen of Mumbai invited to this or a select few? Instead of putting the general public to inconvenience the organizers should have been told to reschedule this to a latter part of the day, maybe towards the night," commented a user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another user questioned, "Is Anant Ambani's marriage a public event??? Why is the normal public disturbed for someone's marriage?"

"Since when did the government start involving in private events?" another user asked, echoing the sentiment of many who feel that the restrictions are unjustified.

The public outcry highlights concerns over the prioritization of private events over the daily needs of the general populace. Comments ranged from questioning the classification of the wedding as a public event to sarcastic suggestions that the government should declare a holiday to mitigate the disruption caused to the common man.

The main ceremonies of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding will commence on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

As the city braces for these grand celebrations, the authorities are urged to consider the convenience of the public and ensure that the measures taken do not unduly burden the residents of Mumbai.

