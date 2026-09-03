The Congress in Assam has ended its alliance with Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal, citing 'malicious propaganda' and violation of alliance ethics. The party accused Raijor Dal's leadership of making baseless and derogatory remarks against its leaders.

The Indian National Congress on Thursday formally terminated all political alliance ties with Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal, citing violations of alliance ethics. As directed by the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, the decision comes into force with immediate effect. In this regard, a key organisational circular signed by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah was officially issued.

Congress Accuses Raijor Dal of Violating Alliance Ethics

According to the circular, ahead of the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Congress party had forged an electoral alliance uniting several regional and pan-India Left parties, including Raijor Dal, with the clear objective of presenting a united front and conveying a decisive message against communal forces. However, for a majority of this period, the leadership of Raijor Dal continuously engaged in malicious propaganda and character assassination against the Congress party, violating the norms and decorum of the coalition.

Furthermore, the Congress stated that on multiple occasions, the Raijor Dal leadership made baseless, unwarranted and derogatory remarks against leaders of other constituent parties within the opposition alliance, repeatedly undermining the fundamental ethics of the alliance. In light of such conduct, the Congress party said it was no longer viable to sustain political ties with Raijor Dal.

The Congress party affirmed that despite ending its alliance with Raijor Dal, it remains committed to raising public issues and holding the BJP government accountable for what it described as anti-people actions, unjust policies and misgovernance.

APCC Slams Akhil Gogoi as 'Opportunistic' Leader

Earlier, on Sunday, APCC sharply criticised the disparaging remarks made against the Congress Party by Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi in blatant violation of alliance principles and warned Gogoi against functioning as a "government agent". Addressing a joint press conference, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur and APCC Media & Communication Department Chairman Bedabrat Bora slammed Akhil Gogoi as an incompetent political lightweight and a shrewd, opportunistic, and hypocritical leader.

Speaking at the press meet, APCC Media & Communication Department Chairman Bedabrat Bora stated that party leaders, including APCC President and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, as well as former Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, have been working tirelessly day and night not just to distribute flood relief but also to rehabilitate flood-affected families, as per the release.

Strongly criticising Akhil Gogoi for abandoning coalition ethics and making reckless, irresponsible statements over the past two days, Bora stated that Congress believes in genuine public service rather than indulging in cheap PR stunts.

'Won Only with Congress's Oxygen': Bora to Gogoi

He pointedly reminded Gogoi that he managed to win the Sibsagar assembly seat only with the active support and political "oxygen" of the Congress; without Congress's backing, he would not have won a single seat.

In the May 2026 Assam Assembly election results, the BJP won 82 of the state's 126 Assembly seats, while the Congress secured 19 seats. The Bodoland Peoples Front and Asom Gana Parishad won 10 seats each, while the All India United Democratic Front and Raijor Dal secured two seats each. The All India Trinamool Congress won one seat.