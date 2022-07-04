Asianet News Report Impact: ADGP-rank officer arrested in SI recruitment scam

Asianet News Network had brought the scam to light and following the news report, a special investigation had been ordered. This is the first time in the history of Karnataka that an ADGP rank officer has been arrested.

In a major development in the Karnataka Police Sub Inspector recruitment scam, the Crime Investigation Department of the state police has arrested Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul.

Asianet News Network had brought the scam to light and following the news report, a special investigation had been ordered. This is the first time in the history of Karnataka that an ADGP rank officer has been arrested.

The case pertains to the recruitment examination for selecting 545 Police Sub-Inspectors that was conducted in October 2021. Over 54,000 applicants gave the exam in 93 centres across Karnataka. Claims of irregularities in the awarding of marks came after the results were announced in January 2022.

Asianet News Network was the first to report on the case. The report generated political heat and was raised in the assembly.

The suspicions were confirmed when a week later when an answer sheet of one of the candidates was leaked, which showed that the person had responded to only 21 out of the 130 questions but secured the seventh rank in the examination.

Following an investigation, a recruitment scam broke out. It emerged that some candidates used Bluetooth devices to cheat while in some centres, the invigilators provided answers to candidates.