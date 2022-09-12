Ashok Gehlot flags Amit Shah's 'Rs 80,000 muffler' after BJP's T-shirt dig at Rahul Gandhi

According to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the BJP is concerned because the Bharat Jodo yatra is receiving an 'extraordinary response' from the public. "What are their issues with the Yatra? They argue about Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt while wearing Rs 2.5 lakh sunglasses and Rs 80,000 muffler."

Days after Bharatiya Janata Party's T-shirt slur on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday responded, saying that Home Minister Amit Shah's muffler costs Rs 80,000 and saffron party leaders wear sunglasses worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Chief Minister said that BJP is worried because the Bharat Jodo yatra is receiving an 'extraordinary response' from the public.

"What are their issues with the Bharat Jodo Yatra? They discuss Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt while wearing Rs 2.5 lakh sunglasses and an Rs 80,000 muffler," the CM said. While talking to the media in Churu, Gehlot added, "The muffler that the home minister wears costs Rs 80,000. They (the BJP) do politics on T-shirts."

According to Gehlot, the public response to the Yatra was extraordinary, and BJP leaders were concerned.

"The Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and other leaders should focus on their jobs instead of attacking Rahul Gandhi," he continued.

The BJP shot at Rahul Gandhi on Friday, claiming that he was wearing a T-shirt costing more than Rs 41,000 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began last week in Kanyakumari.

