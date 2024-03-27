Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arvind Kejriwal arrest: No interim relief for Delhi CM, matter to be heard on April 3

    Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the now-defunct Delhi Liquor Policy case. Subsequently, a trial court extended his custody to the ED until March 28.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (March 27) took a significant step in response to a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which questions the legality and validity of his arrest and subsequent remand. The High Court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), seeking its response to the concerns raised by Kejriwal.

    These issues are expected to be addressed not only in the main petition but also in an application for interim release submitted by the petitioner. The court has set a deadline for the ED to provide its response by April 2, indicating the urgency and seriousness with which it views the matter.

    Following the arrest, AAP leaders have staged protests in the national capital, denouncing the actions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as politically motivated. Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal's wife, raised concerns about the alleged misappropriation of funds from what she referred to as the "so-called" liquor policy scam.

    In response, CM Arvind Kejriwal petitioned the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest and custody by the ED in the excise policy case. Despite his request for an urgent hearing, the HC declined.

    Kejriwal's plea argued for his immediate release on the grounds that his arrest and detention by the ED were "illegal".

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 6:45 PM IST
