    Reliance Jio launches Rs 29 monthly plan in India; See comparison with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

    Reliance’s JioCinema has introduced an affordable monthly subscription plan at just Rs 29. Here’s how the new JioCinema plans compare to other OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar in India.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    Reliance’s JioCinema has introduced an affordable monthly subscription plan at just Rs 29. With this new package, JioCinema Premium customers may enjoy content without advertisements. It is anticipated that these new initiatives would intensify competition in India for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

    JioCinema Premium: Rs 29 (ad-free)  and Rs 89 for Family pack
    Netflix: The cost of the mobile plan is Rs 149, the basic plan is Rs 199, the standard plan is Rs 499, and the premium plan is Rs 649.
    Amazon Prime Video: Rs 299/per month
    Disney+ Hotstar: Monthly membership options are not available from the massive streaming service. Ad-supported (annually Rs. 899), Premium (annually Rs. 1,499)

    JioCinema vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar: Check out per day costs

    If we calculate the daily cost of the cheapest plans, JioCinema will charge you just Rs 0.97 per day for the Rs 29 plan), Netflix will cost you Rs 4.97 per day (mobile plan), Amazon Prime Video will charge Rs 9.97 per day and Disney+ Hotstar will cost you Rs 2.46 a day! 

    What kind of content JioCinema is offering?

    As part of the platform's ad-supported business model, sports material, including the current Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, is still publicly available; however, premium users get exclusive access to a wide range of international series and film premieres.

    JioCinema offers access to high-profile films including "Game of Thrones," "House of the Dragon," "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Succession," and "The Last of Us" thanks to strategic collaborations with major studios like Peacock, HBO, Paramount, and Warner Bros Discovery. JioCinema premium subscribers will also be able to access all of this material in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 1:50 PM IST
