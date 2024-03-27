Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    After Germany, now US faces heat over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest; MEA summons top diplomat (WATCH)

    India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned US' Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena on Wednesday, a day after a US state department spokesperson stated that America was closely following reports of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the liquor excise policy case.

    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned US' Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena on Wednesday, a day after a US state department spokesperson stated that America was closely following reports of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the liquor excise policy case. The meeting reportedly lasted for about 40 minutes, which is said to be the longest summons of a US diplomat in recent times.

    The summons was issued after a US state department spokesperson was quoted as saying, "We encourage a fair, transparent and timely legal process for chief minister Kejriwal."

    The US diplomat's summons comes days after Germany sought a fair trial for Kejriwal and was rebuffed for its 'interference' by India. Following the comments from the German foreign office, India summoned a senior German diplomat to register a 'strong' protest and accused Berlin of interfering in India's judicial process and undermining the independence of Indian judiciary.

    Earlier this month, the United States voiced apprehension regarding the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a sentiment promptly dismissed by India as unfounded and lacking in accuracy. On Monday, Stephen Schneck, a commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, labeled the CAA as "problematic," highlighting its establishment of a religious criterion for asylum seekers while expressly excluding Muslims.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 1:23 PM IST
