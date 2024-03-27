Hyderabad HORROR! Youth mercilessly murdered by best friend; throat slit, intestines pulled out

Praneet Teja's life came to a tragic end when Mohammad Syed Sameer took him out to allegedly have drink, only to perpetrate a heinous act of violence. As Praneet became inebriated, Sameer viciously attacked him, slashing his throat and stomach.

In what comes as a shocking incident, Praneet Teja (20) was brutally murdered by his own best friend, Mohammad Syed Sameer in Hyderabad. The gruesome details of the crime have sent shockwaves across the city, leaving many bewildered and outraged.

The incident which took place on Saturday has sparked a massive social media outrage.

The brutality didn't stop there, as Sameer went on to gruesomely pull out Praneet's intestines. This unimaginable act of savagery has left the community in disbelief and horror.

It is reportedly said that Sameer murdered Praneet over suspicions of a relationship with his sister. Using a sharp knife, Sameer slit his throat and disemboweled Praneet.

According to reports, Sameer lured Praneet to an isolated spot in Balanagar under the guise of reconciliation, where they consumed gateway drugs.

Balanagar inspector Naveen Kumar confirmed the case registration and the accused has been put in jail.

