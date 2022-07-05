MCD Elections: Kejriwal invokes Deewar's iconic dialogue to accuse BJP of hooliganism

"We will have to approach court to get MCD elections conducted on time and we will do it," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP-led central government of using force and hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections in the city and asserted that the AAP would approach the court to get the polls conducted on time.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on the second day of the monsoon session, Kejriwal claimed there are talks that Delhi might be converted into a full Union Territory, and then there will be no elections.

He also used a famous dialogue from the Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor starrer 'Deewar' to take a jibe at the BJP-led Centre. Kerjiwal said in the movie Big B says, "Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai... kya hai tumhare paas?" In response, Shashi Kapoor says, "Mere paas ma hai."

"Similarly, today BJP says, 'Humare paas ED hai, CBI hai, Delhi Police hai, saari daulat hai, har district main office hai... tumhare paas kya hai?'" the Delhi CM remarked.

"In response, people of Delhi say, 'Humare paas humara beta Kejriwal hai!" the Delhi CM stated amidst applause from AAP MLAs.

During the discussion, Kejriwal added, "They (Centre) are using force, hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections. We will have to approach the court to get MCD elections conducted on time, and we will do it."

After his speech, Kejriwal told reporters that during the unification exercise of the three MCDs, the Centre had assured that a delimitation commission would be formed, following which, elections would be held.

"Over one and half a months have passed after the unification of the MCDs, but they have not formed the delimitation commission. They don't want elections to be conducted. This is against democracy. We will go to court on this if required," Kejriwal told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)