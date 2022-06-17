Arunachal Pradesh to strengthen Gujarat connection; here's how

Arunachal Pradesh will strengthen its age-old cultural connection with Gujarat through Rukmini and Lord Krishna's story.

Arunachal Pradesh will strengthen its age-old cultural connection with Gujarat through Rukmini and Lord Krishna's story. This decision was taken during a two-hour meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and top National Monuments Authority officials led by the organisation's chairman, Tarun Vijay.

Also Read: Why Sadhguru rode this super-cool BMW bike for Save Soil journey

The NMA team visited the legendary Bhishmak Nagar ruins of Rukmini palace and met several village elders who narrated the beautiful saga of Rukmini's marriage to Lord Krishna which still is part of the Idu Mishmi tribal songs. The NMA chairman also met an Idu Mishmi girl named Rukmini. She has sung the 'Rukmini Bhishmsk' song for them.

In Gujarat's Porbandar, Krishna's marriage with Arunachal's Rukmini is also celebrated. It is planned that people from Gujarat visit Bhishmak Nagar and vice versa to increase cultural tourism between the far-eastern and far-western corners of the nation.

"It is a fantastic idea for national unity presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we feel fortunate to be a part of it," both Chowna Mein and Tarun Vijay said.

Vijay further said, "The NMA is making an ambitious plan to help monument preservation and has a Rukmini Krishna yatra between Arunachal and Gujarat on a national level this year-end in winters."

Also accompanying the NMA team to Arunachal Pradesh were Hemraj Kamdar, a renowned architect and cultural conceptualise from Gujarat, and Prof Kailash Rao from Andhra Pradesh to help visualise the Mission National Unity through Rukmini-Krishna legend.

Vijay said that in this 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' year, it is important to strengthen threads of national unity through civilizational connections.

Arunachal needs very special attention for the preservation of its cultural memory as the onslaught of western culture and rapid proselytisation are negatively impacting its heritage and gradually the verbal history transferred from one generation to another is vanishing as village elders, Igus (traditional healers and priests contemptuously called shamans by British anthropologists) are fast becoming a thing of past.

The NMA visited a number of indigenous archaeological sites and is preparing a detailed report to preserve the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of this sensitive border state.

Also Read: Did you know Lord Jagannath is 'sick' and in isolation for 14 days?