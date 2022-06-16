Did you know Lord Jagannath is 'sick' and in isolation for 14 days?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Only 'Daitapati' servitors are allowed access to the temple rooms where the Lords are resting. 

    Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will remain indoors for a fortnight in their temple in Puri after they fell ill as per traditions after having a bath using 108 pitchers of water on Tuesday.

    According to Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in Jagannath culture, only 'Daitapati' servitors are allowed access to the temple rooms where the Lords are resting. 

    Mishra told news agency PTI that the deities are kept in isolation in a room named Anasar Ghar where they are treated just as human beings would be when ill. Just that the deities will be 'treated' using herbs, flower and root extracts as per directives from the Raj Vaidya.

    During the Anasar Ghar stay, the 'Daitapati' servitors perform secret rituals and help the deities to rejuvenate before the annual Rath Yatra. 

    The secret rituals include applying the Phuluri Tela (sesame oil with flower and herb extracts) sourced from the Bada Odia Mutt. The deities also undergo the Panchakarma treatment to look fresh, one of the servitors said, adding that the deities are first given medicines to lower the temperature of the body. Post that, other parts of the 'Sree Anga' (sacred body) are treated with herbal oil.

    During the fortnight, the deities are offered only fruits, he said, adding that some of the servitors also massage them. 

    During the 14-day Anasar, the devotees are requested to pray before the 'Pattachitra' (palm leaf) Painting of the trinity. The devotees are also told to visit Lord Alarnath, located in the Puri district and receive his blessings. 

    During the Anasara period, the door of Patitapabana, the representative image of Lord Jagannath worshipped at the Simha Dwara (Lion's Gate of the temple), is also closed. 

    Mishra said that the deities would recover from sickness, a day before the Rath Yatra on the occasion of 'Naba Jaubana Darshan' or new youthful appearance to appear rejuvenated before devotees. 

