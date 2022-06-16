Why Sadhguru rode this super-cool BMW bike for Save Soil journey

Spiritual leader Sadhguru reveals why he chose the BMW K1600 49GT for his 100-day, 30,000-km 'Save Soil' journey across the world

Image Courtesy: Isha Foundation

Spiritual leader Sadhguru has been on a 100-day mission to spread awareness on soil conservation. His 'Save Soil' mission has seen him ride through continents on his bike. While a lot has been spoken and written about his mission, not many have focussed on his ride -- the BMW K1600 49GT bike. The only time Sadhguru did not use his BMW K1600 49GT was during the Middle East leg of his journey where he used a Honda Africa Twin. That was because the BMW bike, weighing nearly 350 kg and with about 250 kg being supported by the front wheel, did not lend itself well to riding on unpaved surfaces and off-roading. Also Read: Save Soil Movement: 15 significant facts you must know

In an exclusive response to a query from Asianet Newsable, Sadhguru explained why he would never choose any other bike than the BMW K1600 49GT. Sadhguru said, "If I have to do another 10,000 now, definitely this is my choice. Because of the inline-six engine, there is simply no vibration. The right hand is just fine even after riding for six, seven hours non-stop. Even when we rode like four-and-a-half hours from one gas station to another, there was no buzz or numbness in the hand, which is incredible." Also Read: Save Soil movement: Story of a civil engineer's organic coconut farm

To recall, Sadhguru had used the BMW K1600 49GT even during his 10,000-mile motorcycle exploration of North American spirituality and found that it was great for highways, where one could touch high speeds, and it needed very little maintenance because it uses a shaft transmission. For his 'Save Soil' mission, adding auxiliary lights and a footrest were the only customisations made to the bike. Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra meets Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev; actor enjoys bike ride with spiritual Guru

The only time he found himself in a spot of bother was when the front tire wore out by the time he hit the Austrian roads. It was pouring during the ride, making Sadhguru wish he had changed the tires earlier. He finally got them changed in Sofia, Bulgaria since he could not find a proper showroom along the route until then. Also Read: What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh

And during several stretches of the journey, particularly from Switzerland to Paris and then from Riyadh to Manama, winds of 45–65 kmph threatened to push Sadhguru off the road. It took a lot of effort from Sadhguru just to keep the vehicle balanced and on the road. Also Read: Save Soil Movement: PM Modi lauds efforts to protect environment

Explaining how the journey was planned, Sadhguru said, "People's confidence is such that in hundred days, riding 30,000 kilometres, there is not a single day for contingency, either for the man or the machine." Fortunately, so far, none was needed despite the harsh weather ranging from sub-zero temperatures to temperatures touching 48 degrees Celsius, heavy rain, snow and wind, and challenging terrains.

Why did Sadhguru choose a bike for his journey?



Simply because motorcycles excite the youth. Sadhguru said, "Unless the youth get involved in this movement, it is not going to happen." One reason to choose a motorcycle was to inspire the youth to stand up for the soil. Another reason was to drive home the urgency needed in addressing soil degradation.

Sadhguru says, "During the journey, we have fixed up appointments with various heads of state, agriculture and environment ministers, influencers and well-known personalities. We have written to 730 political parties in the world to bring soil regeneration into their political agendas. If I fly into different countries, doors will not open. They have to see that I am staking my life a bit."

Sadhguru's advice to all the bikers Responding to concerns about how his back would hold up after long rides over the 100-day, 30,000-km motorcycle journey at the age of 65, averaging 400–450 km of riding per day, Sadhguru quipped, "This is an advertisement for the Yogic back."

