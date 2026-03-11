UP Shocker! Army Jawan Accused Of Taking Rs 10 Lakh Dowry And Refusing Marriage In Jhansi
The bride’s widowed mother said she even mortgaged land to arrange the money. After receiving a WhatsApp message cancelling the marriage, the bride and her mother approached the SSP office seeking police action and justice.
Wedding preparations turn into shock for bride’s family
A wedding that was supposed to bring joy to a family in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has turned into distress after an Indian Army soldier allegedly refused to marry just days before the ceremony. The bride’s family claims that the groom had already taken ₹10 lakh in cash along with gold gifts during the engagement.
Instead of celebrating wedding rituals like haldi and mehendi, the bride and her widowed mother were seen at the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office seeking justice.
The family has requested police action after the groom reportedly sent a message refusing to marry and then switched off his phone.
Engagement took place in April 2025
According to the complaint, the family lives in the Chirgaon police station area of Jhansi. The girl’s mother said she had arranged the marriage after facing many financial struggles, especially after the death of her husband.
The groom, identified as Ravikant, is a resident of Palar village in Jhansi district and is currently serving in the Indian Army.
The engagement ceremony took place on April 10, 2025, at a lodge in Chirgaon. During the ceremony, the bride’s family allegedly gave ₹10 lakh in cash, along with a gold chain, a ring, and other gifts to the groom’s side.
After the engagement, both families agreed that the wedding would take place on March 11, 2026.
Dowry demand reportedly higher
The bride’s family has alleged that the groom’s side had demanded ₹14 lakh as dowry. The girl’s mother said she somehow managed to arrange a large amount of money by mortgaging her land.
She explained that arranging the funds was extremely difficult, but she wanted her daughter’s marriage to take place without problems.
The money and gifts were reportedly handed over during the engagement ceremony as part of the marriage arrangements.
Groom refuses marriage through message
The situation changed suddenly when the wedding date was getting close. Invitations had already been distributed to relatives and friends, and the family had begun final wedding preparations.
However, the bride received a WhatsApp message from Ravikant, in which he clearly said that he would not go ahead with the marriage.
Soon after sending the message, the groom allegedly switched off his phone. When the bride’s family tried to contact his relatives, they did not receive any clear response.
The sudden refusal left the bride’s family shocked and worried.
Mother and daughter approach police for justice
After the incident, the bride and her mother approached the SSP office in Jhansi and submitted a written complaint seeking action against the groom.
They said that the last-minute refusal has caused serious emotional pain and financial loss to the family. They also said their social reputation has been affected, as the wedding had already been announced publicly.
The family has requested the police to investigate the matter and take proper legal action so that justice can be delivered.
Authorities are expected to review the complaint and examine the details before deciding on further steps.
