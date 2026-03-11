A wedding that was supposed to bring joy to a family in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has turned into distress after an Indian Army soldier allegedly refused to marry just days before the ceremony. The bride’s family claims that the groom had already taken ₹10 lakh in cash along with gold gifts during the engagement.

Instead of celebrating wedding rituals like haldi and mehendi, the bride and her widowed mother were seen at the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office seeking justice.

The family has requested police action after the groom reportedly sent a message refusing to marry and then switched off his phone.

Engagement took place in April 2025

According to the complaint, the family lives in the Chirgaon police station area of Jhansi. The girl’s mother said she had arranged the marriage after facing many financial struggles, especially after the death of her husband.

The groom, identified as Ravikant, is a resident of Palar village in Jhansi district and is currently serving in the Indian Army.

The engagement ceremony took place on April 10, 2025, at a lodge in Chirgaon. During the ceremony, the bride’s family allegedly gave ₹10 lakh in cash, along with a gold chain, a ring, and other gifts to the groom’s side.

After the engagement, both families agreed that the wedding would take place on March 11, 2026.