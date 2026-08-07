Uttarakhand Police ranked among the top 5 states for cybercrime management in a PMO PRAGATI review. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the achievement, highlighting the state's effective use of technology and commitment to digital security.

Uttarakhand Police has achieved another significant milestone in the areas of cybercrime control, victim assistance and technology-driven policing. According to the State/UT Performance Matrix for the period from January 1 to July 31, 2026, presented during the Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday, Uttarakhand has secured a place among the top five states in the country in cybercrime management.

CM Dhami Congratulates Police Force

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Uttarakhand Police on the achievement and said the recognition reflects the state government's work culture of "Simplification, Solution, Disposal and Satisfaction," along with the effective use of modern technology and the commitment of the police force. He expressed confidence that Uttarakhand Police would continue to work with the same commitment towards effectively combating cybercrime, strengthening citizens' digital security and building a safer cyber ecosystem in the state.

National Assessment Parameters

During the review, states and Union Territories were assessed on the basis of the effective implementation of various national cyber initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). The assessment covered key parameters including S4C establishment, e-Zero FIR, Grievance Redressal Module (GRM), Money Restoration Module (MRM), Sahyog Portal, Samanvaya, information sharing, CIAR compliance, CyTrain capacity building, national cyber hotspot analysis and cyber awareness (IEC) initiatives.

Uttarakhand's performance was found to be highly effective across most of the key parameters. In particular, the effective implementation of S4C, e-Zero FIR, GRM, MRM, Sahyog Portal, Samanvaya, information sharing and cyber awareness campaigns helped the state secure a position among the top five states nationally.

Dedicated State Cybercrime Centre

Following an announcement made by the CM, the state government has already issued a notification for the establishment of the Uttarakhand State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (US4C). Budgetary provisions have also been made for a dedicated building and the required infrastructure for US4C. This will help establish a dedicated institutional mechanism for cybercrime prevention, investigation and coordination in the state.

DGP Hails Achievement, Outlines Future Plans

Director General of Police (DGP), Uttarakhand, Deepam Seth, said that Uttarakhand's inclusion among the country's top five states in cybercrime control and management during the PMO's PRAGATI review is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the state police. He said the achievement is the result of the guidance and support of the state government, along with coordinated, technology-driven efforts by Uttarakhand Police, the Special Task Force (STF) and all other concerned units.

The DGP said the objective of Uttarakhand Police is not only to establish effective control over cybercrime but also to ensure prompt assistance to every victim and a safe digital environment for citizens. He added that the campaign against cybercrime would be further strengthened in the future through modern technology, specialised training and increased public awareness. (ANI)