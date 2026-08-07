The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for Tripura's electoral roll will start on September 5, 2026, with the final list to be published on December 23, 2026. This is part of the ECI's Phase 3 exercise covering 19 states and Union Territories.

In Tripura, the SIR exercise will commence on September 5 and the final publication of the electoral roll will take place on December 23, 2026, state's Chief Electoral Officer Brijesh Pandey said on Friday.

The revision will be carried out under the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise covering 19 States and Union Territories. Tripura is one of the states included in this phase.

On May 14, Election Commission of India directed the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 16 States and 3 Union Territories.

"As you know, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on May 14 for 19 states and Union Territories in Phase 3, including Tripura. In Tripura, our SIR exercise will begin on September 5, 2026, and the final publication of the roll will be on December 23, 2026," Pandey told ANI.

Step-by-Step Revision Process

House-to-House Data Collection

One of the most important aspects of this exercise is the house-to-house collection of information through Booth Level Officers (BLOs). This exercise will be carried out from September 15 to October 14, 2026. During this period, BLOs will visit every household and distribute the enumeration forms. Voters will have to fill in the required details, and the completed forms will then be collected by the BLOs.

Draft Roll and New Voter Applications

Following this, a draft electoral roll will be prepared and published. New eligible voters can apply through Form 6 for inclusion in the electoral roll. The enumeration form will serve as the basis for the revision exercise.

Exclusion of Ineligible Voters

Pandey said the enumeration forms of deceased voters or those who have shifted would not be issued for inclusion in the revision process. "Enumeration forms will not be issued for electors who have passed away or shifted, and they will not be included. We will conduct the entire exercise on this basis," he said.

Claims, Objections and Final Publication

After publication of the draft roll, the period from October 31 to November 20 will be provided for filing claims and objections. These claims and objections will be examined through the prescribed process, and, based on the verification, the names of all eligible voters will be included in the final electoral roll. The final publication of the electoral roll is scheduled for December 23.