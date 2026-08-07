Shiv Sena MP Jyoti Waghmare presented a traditional Solapur handloom dhawal to PM Narendra Modi on National Handloom Day. The PM celebrated India's weavers, and President Droupadi Murmu conferred awards to artisans for their craftsmanship.

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Jyoti Waghmare from Solapur presented a traditional Solapur handloom dhawal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an NDA MPs' meeting with the Prime Minister at his residence on Friday. The meeting was held over breakfast at the Prime Minister's residence, with NDA MPs attending the gathering. Waghmare presented the Solapur handloom dhawal to PM Modi as part of the National Handloom Day observance, highlighting the traditional textile craft associated with Solapur.

PM Modi Celebrates Handloom Heritage

Earlier in the day, PM Modi marked the day by celebrating India's rich handloom heritage and reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting the country's weavers and artisans, describing the sector as a key pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development, and an Atmanirbhar Bharat. In a post on X, the Prime Minister paid tribute to generations of artisans who have preserved India's traditional craftsmanship while encouraging citizens to promote the sector through social media. "Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India's vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions. Our Government will keep supporting the handloom sector, which is an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and fulfilling the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he wrote in a post on his official X handle. PM Modi also invited people to share their favourite handloom products and the trending "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos using the hashtag #NationalHandloomDay, saying the initiative would help raise awareness and encourage communities associated with the traditional textile sector.

President Murmu Confers Handloom Awards

Celebrating India's centuries-old weaving traditions and the artisans who continue to preserve them, President Droupadi Murmu also conferred the Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and National Handloom Awards 2025 to 22 outstanding weavers, designers, cooperatives and entrepreneurs at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) on the occasion of National Handloom Day. The awards recognise exceptional craftsmanship, innovation and contributions towards preserving India's rich handloom heritage. This year's recipients represent the country's remarkable diversity of weaving traditions, ranging from Kanchipuram silk and Banarasi Jamdani to Tangaliya weaving of Gujarat and Lepcha textiles of Sikkim. (ANI)