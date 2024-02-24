Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anantapur: UPSC aspirant held for sharing morphed nude pics of faculty, HC advocate over proposal rejection

    A 24-year-old aspiring UPSC candidate in Andhra Pradesh was arrested for morphing and disseminating nude images of a Telangana High Court faculty member after her advances were rejected. Using social media, she spread morphed content about the victim and his family, prompting swift police action and her subsequent arrest.

    A shocking incident has emerged from Andhra Pradesh, where a 24-year-old aspiring UPSC candidate has been arrested for allegedly morphing and disseminating nude images and videos of a 39-year-old Telangana High Court advocate. The accused's motive stemmed from the rejection of her proposal by the victim, leading her to resort to extreme measures.

    The incident took place when the accused, a young woman hailing from Andhra Pradesh, joined a coaching centre where the victim served as a faculty member. Despite the victim's existing marriage, the accused persisted in her advances, ultimately facing rejection. Fueled by resentment, she ventured on a vengeful spree.

    Taking matters into her own hands, the accused collected images of the UPSC faculty member and his family from various social media platforms. Employing morphing techniques, she then manipulated these images and circulated them through fake accounts on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Shockingly, her depraved actions even extended to including the victim's children, aged 11 and two, in the morphed content.

    The repercussions of her malicious campaign were severe. The morphed images and videos spread rapidly, permeating student communities, and media channels, and even reaching the victim's relatives and wife. The invasion of privacy and emotional distress inflicted upon the victim and his family cannot be overstated.

    Swift action was taken by the Cyber Crime police of Hyderabad, leveraging advanced technological tools to trace the perpetrator's activities to Anantpur. The accused was promptly apprehended and transported to Hyderabad to face charges. Subsequently, she was remanded into judicial custody.

    This distressing incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by the misuse of technology to settle personal vendettas. It underscores the critical importance of robust cybersecurity measures and the safeguarding of individuals' privacy and dignity in the digital age.

