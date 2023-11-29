Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru shocker: BPO employee discovers 13,000 morphed nude images in boyfriend's phone, case filed

    A Bengaluru BPO worker found 13,000 intimate photos, including colleagues', on her boyfriend's phone. She reported it to their workplace, resulting in legal action and the boyfriend's arrest for suspected image manipulation and possible blackmail. Police are investigating the situation, scrutinizing the extensive photo collection and Santosh's activities.

    Bengaluru shocker: BPO employee discovers 13,000 morphed nude images in boyfriend's phone, case filed vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    A startling incident has emerged in Bengaluru's BPO sector, revealing a disturbing trend of intimate photo threats within relationships. The unsettling episode revolves around a 22-year-old woman, known as Thanvi (name changed), who stumbled upon a staggering 13,000 nude images of various women, including herself and her colleagues, on her boyfriend's mobile phone.

    Thanvi and her colleague, 25-year-old Aditya Santosh, both employed at the same BPO company, had been in a relationship for the past four months. During this time, they captured intimate moments, only for Thanvi to later discover a trove of around 13,000 nude photos stored on Santosh's device, some of which featured other female colleagues.

    Bengaluru woman cancels ride, shockingly receives nude photos from driver

    Shocked and alarmed by this distressing find, Thanvi promptly terminated the relationship and reported the matter to senior officials at their workplace on November 20, aiming to safeguard potential future victims among their colleagues.

    In a swift response, Archana (alias), the legal head at the Bellandur-based BPO, took decisive action by filing a formal complaint against Aditya Santosh at the cybercrime police station on November 23. It's reported that Santosh was promptly arrested by the police from his office premises.

    Geologist's murder in Bengaluru flat: Police probes raids carried out by lady officer

    Clarifying the situation, the BPO asserted that Santosh hadn't used any company devices for the alleged manipulation of images. However, the police have initiated an investigation into the extensive collection of morphed nude images on Santosh's phone, some of which are suspected to have been doctored while others are authentic.

    Authorities are delving deeper into Santosh's activities, examining whether he engaged in blackmail using these images and scrutinizing his phone records and chat history for further evidence. 

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot High-level Indian probe panel examining inputs from US govt: MEA

    'High-level' Indian probe panel examining inputs from US govt: MEA amid claims of plot to kill Khalistani

    Rat miners, the heroes of Silkyara tunnel rescue anr

    Rat miners, the real heroes of Silkyara tunnel rescue

    Medical emergency on train: 80 passengers aboard Bharat Gaurav Special treated for suspected food poisoning AJR

    Medical emergency on train: 80 passengers aboard Bharat Gaurav Special treated for suspected food poisoning

    Kerala: MVD issues guidelines to RC owners over fake number plates complaint rkn

    Kerala: MVD issues guidelines to RC owners over fake number plates complaint

    Delayed Diwali delight: 'Jai Shri Ram' echoes as 41 Silkyara tunnel workers celebrate safe evacuation (WATCH) snt

    Delayed Diwali delight: 'Jai Shri Ram' echoes as 41 Silkyara tunnel workers celebrate safe evacuation (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Cricket "There is a lot of cricket left in Virat Kohli" - Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli osf

    "There is a lot of cricket left in Virat Kohli" - Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli

    Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot High-level Indian probe panel examining inputs from US govt: MEA

    'High-level' Indian probe panel examining inputs from US govt: MEA amid claims of plot to kill Khalistani

    Noise ColorFit Pro 5 ColorFit Pro 5 Max launched price starts at Rs 3999 Here is why you should buy it gcw

    Noise ColorFit Pro 5, ColorFit Pro 5 Max launched, price starts at Rs 3,999; Here's why you should buy it

    Karnataka: Vijayapura residents demand urgent action as stray dog attacks students vkp

    Karnataka: Vijayapura residents demand urgent action as stray dogs attack students

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer to release on this date SHG

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer to release on this date

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon