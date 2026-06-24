The death toll in the under-construction godown collapse in Kolkata's Taratala area has climbed to five. Twenty people were injured, with two in critical condition. CM Suvendu Adhikari confirmed the figures after visiting the injured.

The death toll in the under-construction godown shed collapse in Kolkata's Taratala area rose to five on Wednesday, while 20 people sustained injuries, of whom two are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU). West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also mentioned that 18 people who are receiving treatment are out of danger now.

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Speaking to reporters after meeting the injured undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital, Adhikari said, "Death toll stands at five. A total of 20 people are injured, of whom two are in ICCU (Intensive Coronary Care Unit), and 18 are out of danger."

Multi-Agency Rescue Operation

The incident occurred at around 12:07 pm at an under-construction private godown near Brace Bridge in Taratala. Rescue operations began at 12:45 pm and are being carried out jointly by the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Kolkata Police, Fire Department, Civil Defence and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Earlier, Adhikari had termed the incident "very unfortunate" and said that around 12-15 people were feared trapped under the debris as rescue teams worked round the clock to evacuate those stranded. "The incident took place at 12:07 PM... NDRF, Army, SDRF, Police, and the Fire Department are all working together," he had said after visiting the site.

Probe into Construction Plan

The Chief Minister also said that preliminary information pointed to possible irregularities in the sanctioned construction plan. "The project plan was approved on January 17, 2026. The owner of the land is SMPA, and it has a lease on the land in the name of Shambhunath Behera and partners. As per initial information, a wrong plan was initially sanctioned," Adhikari had said.

CM's Response to the Tragedy

In a post on X earlier in the day, the Chief Minister said he was "deeply pained and saddened" by the tragedy and extended condolences to the bereaved families. "Words fail to express my sorrow for the precious lives lost in this tragedy. My deepest condolences go out to their bereaved families. The state government stands firmly with them in this hour of unimaginable grief, and we will extend all possible support to them," he said.

He further stated that the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) Department had been instructed to closely coordinate the rescue operation and that Minister of State Dr Indranil Khan was present at the site supervising the efforts.

Deceased and Injured Identified

The three deceased were identified as Rohit Chowdhari (40), Krishna Chowdhury (30), and an unidentified male aged 30, while two others are yet to be officially identified. Among the injured are Durbasha Mallan (56), Mani Chand Kumar (22), Sahid Kumar (26), Rajesh Ruidas (25), Biswa Prakash (28), Bodan Munda (28), Rajendra Rao (55), and Ram Prasad Choudhury (21).

Rescue operations are continuing at the site, with officials closely monitoring the situation. (ANI)