Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who assured them that any decision on the defection of six party MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led faction would be taken strictly according to the Constitution.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant on Wednesday said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla assured them that any decision regarding the defection of six party MPs would be taken strictly in accordance with the Constitution, after the two leaders met him to present their concerns over the developments. The meeting came amid a political row following the decision of six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, triggering a fresh battle between the rival factions over recognition and constitutional provisions governing defections.

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Speaker Assures Constitutional Process

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Speaker, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai said Birla had made it clear that the process would follow constitutional provisions. "He said that whatever is written in the Constitution, whatever provision there is, the decision process will be in that manner only. There will be no discussion other than that or even around that. If someone has submitted an application to him, then we asked him what that application is, what is written in it, what points they have put before you, then he said that we will prepare that too here in our office," Desai said.

Referring to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, Desai argued that even a group constituting two-thirds of a legislative party cannot independently join another political party. "Schedule 10 of the Constitution clearly states that any group, even if its number is two-thirds of the legislature party, cannot join any party on its own. That group cannot join any party, cannot merge. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all these nine MPs had won in the name of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party and with the torch as their symbol. The Speaker will play the biggest role as a custodian of the Parliament, and he will ensure that justice is done," he added.

UBT Seeks to Present Its Case

Party MP Arvind Sawant said the party had repeatedly approached the Speaker seeking protection under constitutional provisions. "You know that six of our Shiv Sena MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party left the party and joined another party. Anil Desai and I visited the Lok Sabha Speaker last week and submitted a request regarding this matter. In that request, we stated that if any individual or MP comes to you individually or in a group and says they want to leave, you should protect the Constitution. This is our expectation," Sawant said.

He added that the UBT faction had requested the Speaker to hear its side before taking any decision regarding the rebel MPs. "Now, after this incident, we sent a letter again, requesting that if anything happens regarding this matter, please hear from us first and don't make a decision without hearing from us. So, he gave us time today. We asked him to let us know if he received any letters. He said he did not receive any letters," Sawant said.

Six MPs Switch to Shinde Faction

The development follows the formal induction of six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs into the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday. The MPs who switched sides are Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar.

Congress Slams 'Undermining of Democracy'

Reacting to the developments, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed accused the ruling establishment of undermining democratic values. "There is an undeclared emergency in this country. MPs are being bought, democracy is being undermined. We saw it in Bengal, where 20 MPs joined another party. How is that possible? All six MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) should resign and contest again under the BJP symbol if they wish. Fight openly, don't hide. Show the people if you can win. You cannot claim victory under one symbol and then switch sides," she said. (ANI)