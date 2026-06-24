Police suspect Siya Goyal, accused of murdering businessman Ketan Agrawal, was under family pressure to marry him. Unwilling to get married, she allegedly conspired with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary to push the victim from Lohagad Fort.

Lonavala Rural Police investigating the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agrawal suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim, officials said on Wednesday.

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According to police sources, questioning of the accused and analysis of digital and circumstantial evidence suggest that Siya wanted more time for herself and was reluctant to proceed with the proposed marriage despite pressure from her family. "The accused was apparently not mentally prepared for marriage and was under pressure from her family to accept the proposal," a senior police official said, adding that investigators are examining multiple angles, including motive and an alleged conspiracy.

Conspiracy and Co-Accused

Police further suspect that Siya had developed a close relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, whom she allegedly met at a Diwali party last year. Investigators claim the two remained in regular contact over the past several months and were allegedly discussing plans against Ketan Agrawal.

Previous Attempts Probed

According to the investigation, Siya and Ketan visited Lohagad Fort on May 31, where she allegedly first contemplated harming him after noticing him seated near a vulnerable spot. Police also suspect that an earlier attempt was made on June 14, when Siya allegedly tried to push him off the fort.

Investigators claim she later described the incident as an accident after shouting that she had seen a snake. "A pattern of planned conduct is being probed. We are verifying each incident with technical and forensic evidence," another police officer said.

Officials also stated that before the alleged murder, Siya and Chetan had met at a cafe, where they allegedly discussed carrying out the plan at Lohagad Fort by pushing the victim.

Investigation Reveals Foul Play

The case was initially registered after Ketan Agrawal was reported to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune. However, police said subsequent investigation indicated that he had allegedly been pushed from the fort.

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are currently in seven-day police custody.