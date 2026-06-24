Just because it's a five-star hotel doesn't mean it's clean, says one woman. She has shared three shocking incidents she witnessed herself, which will make you think twice before booking a room.

You can't always trust five-star hotels when it comes to cleanliness, says a woman named Arpita. She recently shared a post about three shocking things she saw firsthand while working with some of India's top luxury hotels. Arpita says that even though these places charge a bomb, their hygiene standards are not up to the mark. While she can't reveal the names of the hotels because she was associated with them, she hinted that they are among the country's leading chains. "If you think of the top hotels in India, you'll get it," she said, calling the five-star experience a "scam" in this respect.

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Bath towels used to wipe toilet seats: Arpita says she once saw a housekeeping staff member take a used towel from a guest's room and wipe the toilet seat with it. Only after that was the towel sent to the laundry. "I don't know how some of you will feel about this, but I found it truly disgusting," she shared. **Filthy dishwashers

Next, Arpita pointed out that the dishwashers in these fancy hotels are often very dirty. She described watching a cleaner run plates through a machine. When they came out, some still had food bits and leaves stuck to them. Instead of washing them again, the staff member simply wiped the plates clean and put them back in the stack for use.

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The third incident was about food preparation. Arpita saw a chef accidentally drop boiled potatoes onto the dirty kitchen floor. The floor, she noted, was very unclean. But the chef just picked the potatoes up, put them back into the tray, and went on to make mashed potatoes that were served at the buffet. Her post received a lot of comments, with many former employees of big hotels confirming that such incidents are quite common.